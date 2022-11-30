Take a Look at Live TV Streamer Vidgo’s Updated User Interface

The live TV streaming service Vidgo has announced new updates to its user interface that should make search and discovery functions easier. The company also debuted a sleek new logo that promises that its users have the freedom to be entertained.

The most important feature in Vidgo’s new user interface is an enhanced search feature. It includes a robust home screen with new tile navigation for streamlined access to the content viewers want most and provides a consistent viewing experience across every device and screen.

Users will also be able to more easily locate live sports events offered by Vidgo. The service offers 14 of the top 27 sports channels, and now Vidgo customers can use the service’s advanced search abilities to sort live and on-demand content by genre, title, popularity, language, geography, and more.

Vidgo’s New Sports Page

“We have reimagined what easy access to an affordable streaming service should look like,” Vidgo CEO Derek Mattsson said. “With Vidgo’s app available on the most popular connected TV and streaming devices – including Roku, Vizio, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices – our subscribers now have unlimited access to their favorite shows, sports and news at home and on the go.”

Vidgo streams games from 20 college sports conferences including the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC. With more than 150 popular television networks available for live streaming, on-demand, and DVR viewing, the service offers one of the best lineups for not only college football fans, but sports fans in general, especially with the NFL, NBA, and NHL seasons, as well as the World Cup in full swing.

The streamer offers three subscription plans: The English Plus Package comes with over 110 live channels — including 32 sports channels — and on-demand titles for $59.95 per month and includes 20 hours of free DVR for the first 90 days. For $79.95 per month, users can opt for the English Premium Package with more than 150 channels — with 35 sports channels including NFL RedZone — access to the on-demand library, and the 20-hour DVR included.

In October, Vidgo improved its Spanish-language offerings by launching VidgoMás, a Spanish-language subscription plan featuring over 40 live and on-demand channels. The plan will carries content from Univision and UniMás local broadcast stations, as well as Fox Deportes, Discovery Familia, and many all-around entertainment options.

Vidgo also recently added Cinedigm’s flagship streaming service Cineverse to its platform. Cineverse pulls from the unique library of content and collections owned by Cinedigm, including FAST channels Fandor, RetroCrush, Screambox, Bloody Disgusting, The Bob Ross Channel, and Comedy Dynamics, among others.