Tatiana Maslany Cast As Disney Plus’ ‘She-Hulk’ Lead, New Doc On Beatle John Lennon’s ‘Last Weekend’

Emmy-nominated Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) grabbed the lead for the future “She-Hulk” series at Disney+. She plays Jennifer Walters, the last major character co-created by Stan Lee. Jennifer is a lawyer cousin of Bruce Banner, who gets a blood transfusion and inherits his Hulk powers.

Unlike her relative, she doesn’t turn into a green monster, but can control her emotions and personality. Kat Coiro is in talks to direct the pilot and several other episodes of Marvel’s “She-Hulk.” Coiro will be an executive producer on the series. Jessica Gao (“Rick and Morty”) is lead writer.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects: