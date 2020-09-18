Tatiana Maslany Cast As Disney Plus’ ‘She-Hulk’ Lead, New Doc On Beatle John Lennon’s ‘Last Weekend’
Emmy-nominated Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) grabbed the lead for the future “She-Hulk” series at Disney+. She plays Jennifer Walters, the last major character co-created by Stan Lee. Jennifer is a lawyer cousin of Bruce Banner, who gets a blood transfusion and inherits his Hulk powers.
Unlike her relative, she doesn’t turn into a green monster, but can control her emotions and personality. Kat Coiro is in talks to direct the pilot and several other episodes of Marvel’s “She-Hulk.” Coiro will be an executive producer on the series. Jessica Gao (“Rick and Morty”) is lead writer.
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
“Lennon’s Last Weekend” is a documentary looking at the final days of Beatles’ John Lennon’s life. It’s been snapped up by BritBox, the North American streamer, a joint venture between BBC Studios and ITV, which has acquired the U.S. rights to the special. Lennon was assassinated in December 1980 just outside the Dakota, his New York apartment. (BritBox is also accessible via Amazon Prime.)
“Raised by Wolves,” Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series, got a second season order from HBO Max, immersing fans in the intricate world of Kepler 22-b. The series, which debuted with three episodes on Sept. 3, has seen grown audience by nearly 50% week over week. “Raised by Wolves” is about two androids raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet.
Tony-nominated Heidi Schreck’s Broadway run of “What the Constitution Means to Me,” a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, premieres Oct. 16 on Amazon Prime. At 15, Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions. The play explores four generations of women in her family and how the Constitution shaped their lives.
“One Story Away” is Netflix’s first global brand campaign to promote its originals. The campaign kicks off in 27 countries, and will run across out-of-home, television, radio, digital and print. “Stranger Things,” “Money Heist” and “When They See Us” get various placements in the effort, as the streamer reminds potential subscribers they are “just one story away” from understanding some of the characters and stories found it its lineup. “Sure, there’s a lot you may not know, but that’s exactly what makes a story worth watching,” says the voiceover. The campaign was created with help from agency AKQA, and has been in the works for nearly a year.
“CripTales” is launching on BBC America October 1. It is a collection of six short films curated by Mat Fraser (“American Horror Story”). Each is written, directed and performed by a person living with disabilities. The six 15-minute monologues will premiere on BBC America and will stream across the digital platforms of the AMC Networks Entertainment group: BBC America, AMC, IFC, SundanceTV and AMC+. Each film is a fictional monologue capturing a life-changing moment for a person with disabilities, based on a real-life experience.
“Deep in Vogue” celebrates queer stories and FilmRise acquired the exclusive North American theatrical and digital rights to the feature documentary. Filmmakers Dennis Keighron-Foster and Amy Watson developed a relationship with the House Mothers and their members. The doc chronicles the build-up to the Manchester ICONS Vogue Ball featuring The House of Suarez, The House of Decay, The House of Cards and The House of Ghetto. FilmRise will initially release “Deep In Vogue” to theaters virtually beginning September 18.