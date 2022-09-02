 Skip to Content
TCL Introduces its Newest Additions to the Premium 2022 TV Lineup

  Sharper, Clearer, Bigger: Discover a New Way to Stream with TCL

Jason Gurwin

TCL’s newest 6-Series model has just been unveiled and will feature QLED and Mini-LED technology as well as the user-friendly Roku TV™ streaming platform that we’ve come to expect from TCL. These new items will provide viewers with a more cinematic experience and optimize gaming performance like never before.

The new 6-Series boasts a faster than ever refresh rate of up to 144Hz TCL and mini-LED backlights which will provide exceptional contrast and illumination. TCL continues to better its color performance with added Quantum Dot technology, allowing the new model to convey better brightness and enhanced colors. QLED color technology provides saturated reds, brighter greens, and deep blues without the previous restrictions found in other color technologies.
 
Equipped with an enhanced remote control with Roku Voice, users can now quickly surf through channels, control captions, and more in just a single touch. Roku now includes an expanded home screen with more options as well as a new way to browse movies and TV shows with the What to Watch feature.

Roku Photo Streams is another new feature that allows users to personalize their experience by uploading photos directly to the Roku device, set as screensavers, or use as a digital photo frame.
 
The Roku Channel is the home for Roku® Originals, Emmy®-nominated entertainment that features some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Roku Originals are free with no download fees, no signups, no logins, and no subscriptions necessary.
 
Its sleek, brushed metal design complements the impressive visual capabilities that viewers and gamers demand. Additionally, this model includes a Premium Center Mount pedestal with two height adjustments that can be used with or without a soundbar, as well as a wire management system to hide unsightly connections and showcase its truly elegant design.

The TCL Roku TV 6-Series is now available for purchase AND offered in a 55” model (55R655)

55” model (55R655)

65” model (65R655)

75” model (75R655)

 

And you can always “Live Large” with the 98” model (98R754)

98” model (65R655)

