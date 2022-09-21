Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond Will Be Playable in EA’s FIFA 23 Video Game

After years of jokes, memes, and Photoshops, EA has finally made the FIFA, Ted Lasso dream a reality. On Wednesday, the official EA Sports FIFA Twitter account confirmed the long-standing speculation that the fictional Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond will be playable in “FIFA 23,” the latest soccer title from EA Sports.

Believe it. #FIFA23 x @TedLasso



He’s proven he belongs in the game, now Ted Lasso and @AFCRichmond are playable in FIFA 23 starting September 30.



Learn more 👇https://t.co/n4eQXTC4f4 pic.twitter.com/M9tIiqKHPx — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 21, 2022

According to EA, players will be able to choose Ted Lasso as their playable manager in Career Mode, or they can manage AFC Richmond by swapping them into the Premier League or any other playable Career Mode league. You’ll play your home matches at Nelson Road and your club will feature players including Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo.

AFC Richmond will be playable across Career Mode, Kick-Off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons. You can even import the club into a Career Mode, select your favorite club, and sign Ted or your favorite “Ted Lasso” player to your favorite club. Imagine seeing Jamie Tartt in a Chelsea kit or Dani Rojas suit up for Manchester City?

That’s not all — you’ll be able to show your love for AFC Richmond with a series of customization items in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), including authentic kits and flags, as well as being able to find and select Ted Lasso or Coach Beard as your club’s manager. According to EA, all AFC Richmond content in FUT will be available for free through objectives and challenges.

In 2020, “Ted Lasso” emerged as Apple TV+’s breakout hit for a platform that desperately needed a tentpole show and it has been embraced by football fans and the general public alike. Season 3 has no official release date but filming began in March, so expect it to release either before the end of 2022 or early in 2023. “Lasso” has been nominated for 121 major awards and has won 32 of them, including “Outstanding Comedy Series,” “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series,” and “Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” at the Primetime Emmys.

Now, thanks to EA, Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond take one step closer to becoming a real football club.