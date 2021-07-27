Ted Lasso’s Season 2 Premiere is Largest for Apple TV+ Audience

Turns out people really like Ted Lasso — and why wouldn’t you? He’s so nice!

Jokes aside, Ted Lasso has been Apple TV+’s first big hit, further elevated by its season 2 debut. According to Apple, more Apple TV+ accounts streamed Ted Lasso’s season 2 premiere than any other previous launch, but Apple hasn’t revealed exact numbers. Numbers provided by Axios, however, tell the true story — and it’s a good sign for Apple’s platform moving forward. ‘

According to data from Parrot Analytics provided exclusively to Axios, Ted Lasso has been a driver of “demand share” (how much demand a particular service generates from customers) for Apple TV+. During the first season of Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ had a 3.5% “demand share” globally amongst all streaming services. Since then, it’s increased its demand share by 54%. Ted Lasso was also the second-most in-demand digital original program in the United States behind Disney+ juggernaut Loki, and was the eighth overall in-demand show across all media companies, with demand 40 times greater than the average show. As Lasso season 2 continues to march on, Parrot expects Apple TV+’s demand share to increase.

Ted Lasso August 14, 2020 Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?

“In an era of TV dominated by anti-heroes, post-apocalyptic wastelands, and misbehaving leads, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is proving that positivity and optimism can pay off with massive audience demand,” writes Wade Payson-Denney, Press Insights Analyst at Parrot.

Ted Lasso has certainly lifted up audiences and Apple TV+, but the positively perky show is even boosting its contemporaries on the platform, too. According to Variety, Ted Lasso’s season 2 debut also boosted viewership for other Apple TV+ properties like Schmigadoon!, Physical, and Mythic Quest from July 23-25, though again, exact streaming figures were not available. Variety also said that “Apple TV Plus expanded its number of new viewers by a record-breaking 50 percent week over week.”

It remains to be seen if Apple can maintain its momentum after “Ted Lasso” wraps up this season, but they’ll at least have a great starting position thanks to everyone’s favorite mustached soccer manager.