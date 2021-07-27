Ted Lasso’s Season 2 Premiere is Largest for Apple TV+ Audience

Turns out people really like Ted Lasso — and why wouldn’t you? He’s so nice!
Jokes aside, Ted Lasso has been Apple TV+’s first big hit, further elevated by its season 2 debut. According to Apple, more Apple TV+ accounts streamed Ted Lasso’s season 2 premiere than any other previous launch, but Apple hasn’t revealed exact numbers. Numbers provided by Axios, however, tell the true story — and it’s a good sign for Apple’s platform moving forward. ‘
According to data from Parrot Analytics provided exclusively to Axios, Ted Lasso has been a driver of “demand share” (how much demand a particular service generates from customers) for Apple TV+. During the first season of Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ had a 3.5% “demand share” globally amongst all streaming services. Since then, it’s increased its demand share by 54%. Ted Lasso was also the second-most in-demand digital original program in the United States behind Disney+ juggernaut Loki, and was the eighth overall in-demand show across all media companies, with demand 40 times greater than the average show. As Lasso season 2 continues to march on, Parrot expects Apple TV+’s demand share to increase.
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?
“In an era of TV dominated by anti-heroes, post-apocalyptic wastelands, and misbehaving leads, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is proving that positivity and optimism can pay off with massive audience demand,” writes Wade Payson-Denney, Press Insights Analyst at Parrot.
Ted Lasso has certainly lifted up audiences and Apple TV+, but the positively perky show is even boosting its contemporaries on the platform, too. According to Variety, Ted Lasso’s season 2 debut also boosted viewership for other Apple TV+ properties like Schmigadoon!, Physical, and Mythic Quest from July 23-25, though again, exact streaming figures were not available. Variety also said that “Apple TV Plus expanded its number of new viewers by a record-breaking 50 percent week over week.”
It remains to be seen if Apple can maintain its momentum after “Ted Lasso” wraps up this season, but they’ll at least have a great starting position thanks to everyone’s favorite mustached soccer manager.
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies. While the quantity of content is limited for now, the service plans to add additional content every single month.
They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.
If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.