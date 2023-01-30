‘Teen Wolf,’ ‘Wolf Pack’ Scare Up Big Premieres on Paramount+; What Other Titles Can Fans Check Out on Service?
Paramount executives are likely howling for joy this morning because they’ve been seeing big success with a couple of new releases on Paramount+.
According to The Wrap, Paramount+’s newest film “Teen Wolf: The Movie” broke the service’s record for the most-watched original movie in the first day. Also, Sarah Michelle Geller’s new series “Wolf Pack” had a big debut, shooting to No. 2 on the platform’s list of young adult series debuts in its first 24 hours.
“Teen Wolf: The Movie” is a continuation of the popular “Teen Wolf” series that debuted on Paramount’s MTV in 2011. The show ran for six seasons, all of which are currently available to stream on-demand on Paramount+.
“Wolf Pack” is a new, original series that brings back one of the queens of the supernatural TV genre in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” icon Sarah Michelle Geller. The show is an adaptation of the young adult novel series by Edo Van Belkom and centers on four young adults who are drawn together under a full moon after a wildfire unleashes a terrifying supernatural creature upon them.
If these sound like the kind of shows and movies that you’d like to curl up with under a full moon, you might be wondering what similar offerings Paramount+ carries. There’s a wide variety of thrilling and chilling supernatural content on the service for every age group, check out a selection below!
Movies
Alpha WolfNovember 13, 2018
When Virginia and her husband Jack spend a long weekend in the idyllic countryside, they encounter a creature that tears their lives apart. While the attack has an effect on each of them, it brings out the worst in Jack.
BittenJune 29, 2008
A lovelorn paramedic rescues a woman left for dead after a deadly assault. When she refuses to go to the hospital, he takes her in, nurses her back to health and soon falls in love with her. Before long the mysterious woman suffers withdrawal symptoms, leaving the paramedic to believe his newfound love is a drug addict. Coming home to find a blood-drained corpse on his floor, he learns she does indeed have an addiction problem but it’s not to drugs…
The Boy Who Cried WerewolfOctober 22, 2010
A Californian family inherits a castle in Romania. This is especially exciting to the son, who is obsessed with monsters. And he is not disappointed.
Paranormal Activity Movies
An American found footage horror film series based on the haunting of families.
The Vampire BatJanuary 21, 1933
When the villagers of Kleinschloss start dying of blood loss, the town fathers suspect a resurgence of vampirism. While police inspector Karl Brettschneider remains skeptical, scientist Dr. Otto von Niemann cares for the vampire’s victims one by one, and suspicion falls on simple-minded Herman Gleib because of his fondness for bats. A blood-thirsty mob hounds Gleib to his death, but the vampire attacks don’t stop.
Underworld Movies
A series of action horror films centered on Vampires and Lycans. In the 5th century, a man named Alexander Corvinus was the only survivor of a plague that wiped out his village. Somehow, Alexander’s body was able to turn the disease to his own benefit and so he became the first true Immortal. Later, he fathered two sons who became the first Vampire and Lycan by being bitten by a bat and a wolf.
Shows
Teen WolfJune 5, 2011
Scott McCall, a high school student living in the town of Beacon Hills has his life drastically changed when he’s bitten by a werewolf, becoming one himself. He must henceforth learn to balance his problematic new identity with his day-to-day teenage life. The following characters are instrumental to his struggle: Stiles, his best friend; Allison, his love interest who comes from a family of werewolf hunters; and Derek, a mysterious werewolf with a dark past. Throughout the series, he strives to keep his loved ones safe while maintaining normal relationships with them.
Are You Afraid of the Dark?August 15, 1992
Are You Afraid of the Dark? is a joint Canadian-American horror/fantasy-themed anthology television series. The original series was a joint production between the Canadian company Cinar and the American company Nickelodeon.
The episode “The Tale of the Twisted Claw” was aired as a pilot on the evening of October 31, 1991 in the USA and in October 1990 in Canada. Are You Afraid of the Dark? was aired from August 15, 1992 to April 20, 1996 on Nickelodeon’s SNICK. The series also aired on the Canadian television network YTV from October 30, 1990 until June 11, 2000.
A revived series with new directors, writers, and cast was produced by Nickelodeon from 1999 to 2000 and also aired on SNICK. The sole member from the original lineup to return for the sixth and seventh seasons was Tucker, although Ross Hull returned for the concluding miniseries, which notably broke from the show’s established format by blurring the line between story and “reality”.
EvilSeptember 26, 2019
Skeptical female clinical psychologist Kristen Bouchard joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
FreakishOctober 10, 2016
A group of students trapped in a high school must fight for survival when predatory mutant freaks take over after a meltdown at the local chemical plant.
Sabrina, the Teenage WitchSeptember 27, 1996
On her sixteenth birthday, Sabrina Spellman discovers she has magical powers. She lives with her 600-year-old aunts Hilda and Zelda as well as talking cat Salem in the fictional town of Westbridge, Massachusetts.
Available Via the SHOWTIME Add-On
The Amityville HorrorApril 14, 2005
This hair-raising remake of the 1979 horror hit depicts the ordeal of the Lutz clan, whose new home has a gory past and a legacy of demons. Before long, the family patriarch is plagued by nightmares and his daughter is seeing phantoms.
-
A vampire hunter in southern California discovers that his son has been murdered by a gang of the undead and thus goes on a quest for revenge.
-
Penny DreadfulMay 11, 2014
Some of literature’s most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. Penny Dreadful is a frightening psychological thriller that weaves together these classic horror origin stories into a new adult drama.
The Twilight Movies
The Twilight movies are a romantic fantasy vampire series based on the series of novels by Stephenie Meyer.