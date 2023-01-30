‘Teen Wolf,’ ‘Wolf Pack’ Scare Up Big Premieres on Paramount+; What Other Titles Can Fans Check Out on Service?

Paramount executives are likely howling for joy this morning because they’ve been seeing big success with a couple of new releases on Paramount+.

According to The Wrap, Paramount+’s newest film “Teen Wolf: The Movie” broke the service’s record for the most-watched original movie in the first day. Also, Sarah Michelle Geller’s new series “Wolf Pack” had a big debut, shooting to No. 2 on the platform’s list of young adult series debuts in its first 24 hours.

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” is a continuation of the popular “Teen Wolf” series that debuted on Paramount’s MTV in 2011. The show ran for six seasons, all of which are currently available to stream on-demand on Paramount+.

“Wolf Pack” is a new, original series that brings back one of the queens of the supernatural TV genre in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” icon Sarah Michelle Geller. The show is an adaptation of the young adult novel series by Edo Van Belkom and centers on four young adults who are drawn together under a full moon after a wildfire unleashes a terrifying supernatural creature upon them.

If these sound like the kind of shows and movies that you’d like to curl up with under a full moon, you might be wondering what similar offerings Paramount+ carries. There’s a wide variety of thrilling and chilling supernatural content on the service for every age group, check out a selection below!

Movies

Alpha Wolf November 13, 2018 When Virginia and her husband Jack spend a long weekend in the idyllic countryside, they encounter a creature that tears their lives apart. While the attack has an effect on each of them, it brings out the worst in Jack.

Bitten June 29, 2008 A lovelorn paramedic rescues a woman left for dead after a deadly assault. When she refuses to go to the hospital, he takes her in, nurses her back to health and soon falls in love with her. Before long the mysterious woman suffers withdrawal symptoms, leaving the paramedic to believe his newfound love is a drug addict. Coming home to find a blood-drained corpse on his floor, he learns she does indeed have an addiction problem but it’s not to drugs…

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf October 22, 2010 A Californian family inherits a castle in Romania. This is especially exciting to the son, who is obsessed with monsters. And he is not disappointed.

Paranormal Activity Movies An American found footage horror film series based on the haunting of families.

The Vampire Bat January 21, 1933 When the villagers of Kleinschloss start dying of blood loss, the town fathers suspect a resurgence of vampirism. While police inspector Karl Brettschneider remains skeptical, scientist Dr. Otto von Niemann cares for the vampire’s victims one by one, and suspicion falls on simple-minded Herman Gleib because of his fondness for bats. A blood-thirsty mob hounds Gleib to his death, but the vampire attacks don’t stop.

Underworld Movies A series of action horror films centered on Vampires and Lycans. In the 5th century, a man named Alexander Corvinus was the only survivor of a plague that wiped out his village. Somehow, Alexander’s body was able to turn the disease to his own benefit and so he became the first true Immortal. Later, he fathered two sons who became the first Vampire and Lycan by being bitten by a bat and a wolf.

Shows

