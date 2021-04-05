Tegna Launches Twist, New Free OTA Women-Oriented Multicast Network

Today marks the debut of Twist, a new women-oriented multicast channel from Tegna Inc.

With a focus on reality and lifestyle programming such as “before and after” reveals, food, and over the top personalities, Twist will feature well-known, unscripted content including “Flipping Out,” “Fearless in the Kitchen,” “Tabatha Takes Over,” “Clean House,” and “Dance Moms.”

Additionally, fan favorites “Top Chef: Masters,” “Dr. 90210,” and “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” are scheduled to be added to the network’s programming in the near future. Content is largely focused on shows that heavily rely on surprise or “twist” endings.

The channel is also reportedly planning a segment called “Share Your Twist” in which viewers are encouraged to submit video content of their own personal situations that resulted in a dramatic or shocking ending.

According to Brian Weiss, Tegna’s President and general manager of entertainment networks, “audiences craving lifestyle and reality programming, who have been underserved in the multicast space, now have free access to high quality shows that have never before been available over-the-air.”

Twist has distribution in 70% of US households and is currently carried by 41 Tegna markets, 11 local Univision markets, 31 HC2 Broadcasting markets, WISH Indianapolis, WADL Detroit, and WIWN Milwaukee.

Local Tegna stations have rolled out an on-air promotional campaign to alert viewers to the new channel. To check availability and scheduling, over-the-air TV viewers can visit www.watchtwist.com.

Some of Twist’s Debut Line-up

“Flipping Out”

Follow colorful house flipper Jeff Lewis, his partner Gage Edward, and his ever-changing staff as they face looming design deadlines, personal obstacles, and revolving door of eccentric clients.

“Candice Tells All”

Superstar designer Candice Olsen pulls back the cover to reveal the work that goes into her awe-inspiring property transformations and design projects.

“Decked Out”

Contractor Paul Lafrance, owner Cutting Edge Construction and Design in Pickering, Ontario, builds unique, jaw-dropping decks for clients of all types in this DIY program from Canada.