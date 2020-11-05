TEGNA to Launch Local News Apps on Amazon Fire TV By End of Year

TEGNA, the spinoff of Gannett’s broadcast networks, says it plans to launch its OTT station streaming apps on Amazon Fire TV by year’s end.

Once the launch is completed, TEGNA’s OTT news inventory will be available on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV, effectively blanketing 70% of the U.S. market.

TEGNA has 63 TV stations and two radio stations in 51 markets nationwide. It claims to reach 41.7 million TV households or 39% of all TV households nationwide, with a monthly reach of 75 million adults across its digital platforms.

The company streams news and weather reports, as well as “Daily Blast LIVE,” a live entertainment show. Its Watch feature also offers a group video experience.

In addition, TEGNA’s True Crime Network stream app is now available on Roku. In August, in debuted on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast and watch.truecrimenetworktv.com.

The True Crime Network streaming app includes more than 250 hours of true crime and mystery content, such as “Dr. G: Medical Examiner,” “Cruise Ship Killers” and “Poisonous Liaisons.” New episodes are added monthly; more than 500 hours of content is planned by the end of 2020.

“TEGNA is capitalizing on the growing popularity of streaming and over-the-top services by expanding our offerings across digital platforms, driving audience growth and diversifying digital revenue streams,” said Adam Ostrow, Chief Digital Officer, TEGNA.

The company reported Q3 revenue at $738M, a 34% year-over-year spike, driven largely by 2020 political ads and subscription revenues.