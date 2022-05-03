Tegna to Launch News Streaming Apps in 64 Local Markets; Atlanta, Indianapolis Live Now

Local news giant Tegna announced that it will be launching streaming apps for its 64 local stations across the country. The 24/7 news streamers will begin launching in the coming months, but a pilot program has already debuted with 11Alive+ in Atlanta and WTHR13+ in Indianapolis.

At launch, the station-specific services will initially be available on Roku and Fire TV before rolling out on additional platforms later this year.

“With more than 100 million minutes of streaming per month on our first-generation apps, it is clear that our viewers crave live and on-demand local content,” Tegna’s chief digital officer Adam Ostrow said in a statement. “Now, with 24-7 access to news, sports, lifestyle content, weather forecasts and more, stations are delivering on our ‘live, local and always on’ promise more than ever, making our valuable and important local content available to viewers when they want it.”

All of the apps in each individual market will feature an around-the-clock “Watch” stream that will include live and encore local news broadcasts, extended live coverage of major stories, weather, and local specials and investigations.

The local “Watch” streams will also include:

Local Sports Shows: Tegna’s Locked On Podcast Network produces daily shows for every team across the four major professional sports leagues, as well as college sports programs. These shows are now available as video, and stations can offer locally relevant shows inside their respective OTT apps. Locked On will also produce “Locked On Sports Today,” a fast-paced show featuring local experts discussing the day’s biggest sports stories.

VERIFY: Tegna's brand dedicated to stopping the spread of misinformation will be producing a new weekly show hosted by Ariane Datil and Brandon Lewis that uses trusted sources and transparent reporting to help audiences understand what's true and false.

Daily Blast LIVE: Tegna's interactive live daily show for television and streaming covers news, entertainment, pop culture, celebrities and the latest trending stories 24-7 and features hosts Sam Schacher, Jeff Schroeder, Al Jackson, Erica Cobb, Tory Shulman, Lindsey Granger and Stefanie Jones.

Viewers will also be able to access on-demand streaming channels to catch up on news, check out the latest forecasts, watch Locked On shows for sports news, and go deeper into VERIFY stories across topic areas.

In February, Tegna was sold to two private equity firms in a deal reportedly worth $8.6 billion.