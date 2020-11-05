“Tenet” to Be Released on VOD on December 15

The latest Christopher Nolan’s film “Tenet” is finally going to be available for those who don’t want to go to theaters. According to Collider, it will be available on Digital, Blu-Ray and DVD on December 15th, with pre-orders launching on November 10th. While pricing hasn’t been formally announced, it appears that it may be set as ~$29.99 for DVD and $34.99 for Blu-Ray.

The film was originally supposed to hit theaters in July, but was ultimately moved to September 3rd. Despite it being the only major blockbuster available in theaters it has only grossed $53 million in the U.S. It has done better internationally, with $293 million of box office sales.

Last month, in an interview, head of HBO Max, Andy Forssell when asked about the release of Tenet said: “I can’t announce it now, but there is a defined timeline for that. Christopher Nolan has been pretty involved in that, but I can’t talk any more about it. ‘Tenet’ is a phenomenal film, and it was a testing point for the theatrical window where it’s done really, really well. In this environment, decisions aren’t final until you execute, but we have a pretty good idea what’s going to happen.”