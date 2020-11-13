How to Stream Every Terminator Movie Online

Keep your guard up, because come 2029, machines will be in control, sending assassins back to stop insurgencies before they can reach fruition. At least, THAT has been the plotline of the Terminator franchise since its first film back in 1984.

In a bleak, post-apocalyptic future, tyrannical supercomputers rule the Earth. The machines send a cyborg assassin known as the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) to time travel back to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose unborn son is destined to lead insurgents against 21st century robot rule. The human resistance movement dispatches a lone warrior through time to safeguard Sarah, but can he stop the virtually indestructible killing machine?

This movie catapulted director James Cameron to fame. He wrote the script after fighting through a fever when he had visions of that killer robot.

Perhaps one of the greatest action movies of all time. It’s been almost 10 years since Sarah Connor was targeted for termination by a cyborg from the future. Her son, John, will one day be the leader of the resistance, but today he’s just a young boy. Once again, the machines send a newer, more deadly terminator to execute John. But this time, the humans of the future have another protector in mind. James Cameron returns to direct this award-winning sequel.

A decade after John Connor saved Earth from Judgment Day, this third Terminator movie sets him under the radar, steering clear of using anything Skynet can trace. Despite his best efforts, a T-X assassin has been sent to finish what the T-1000 started. Good thing Connor’s former nemesis, the Terminator, is back to aid the now-adult Connor… just like he promised.

An adult John Connor (Christian Bale) must lead the 2018 human resistance against the increasingly dominating militaristic robots. When Marcus Wright (Sam Worthington) appears, however, his existence confuses the mission as Connor tries to determine whether Wright has come from the future or the past — and whether he can be trusted.

The year is 2029. John Connor (Jason Clarke) is in the thick of the raging war against machines. At the Los Angeles offensive, John’s fears of the unknown future begin to emerge when TECOM spies reveal a new plot by Skynet to attack from both fronts: The past and the future.

Decades after Sarah Connor halted Judgment Day, a lethal new Terminator is sent to eliminate the future leader of the resistance. In a fight to save mankind, the battle-hardened Connor teams up with an unexpected ally and an enhanced super soldier to stop the deadliest Terminator yet.

Additional media

Though it isn’t a movie, if you want the full Terminator experience we’d also recommend watching the 2008-2009 TV show, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. Chronologically the series takes place between the events of Terminators 2 and 3: John and Sarah Connor work to prevent Armageddon, keeping under the government’s radar as they plot to destroy Skynet for good.