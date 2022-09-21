‘Terror on Tubi’ Coming in October with Over 27,000 Hours Of Spooky Stories
Fall has officially begun, and free streaming service Tubi is celebrating Spooky Season in style with “Terror on Tubi.” The month-long celebration of creepy content and terrifying titles will provide everything fans love to indulge in around Halloween. Tubi recently expanded its partnership with Canadian production company Incendo to provide horror and thriller content, but that was just a ramp-up announcement to whet customer’s appetites for “Terror on Tubi.”
Creeping into the catalog of the streamer’s scary good streams are six brand-new Tubi Originals that will debut throughout October, ranging from beastly and chilling documentaries to slasher and thriller films, including “Alone in the Dark” (Oct. 7); “Battle of The Beasts: Bigfoot vs. Yeti” (Oct. 12); “The Final Rose” (Oct. 14); a remake of the cult classic “Terror Train” (Oct. 21); “Lights, Camera, Murder: Scream” (Oct. 26), and “A Party To Die For” (Oct. 28).
“Tubi is celebrating the return of our annual scarefest ‘Terror on Tubi’ with six new Originals and 13,000 horror and thriller titles to celebrate the spooky season,” Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson said. “We continue to superserve viewers with streaming’s biggest free collection of Halloween titles, making Tubi an essential destination for genre fans.”
“Terror on Tubi” will also offer timeless Halloween content, from spooky seasonal titles to horror film buff favorites, totaling 27,000 hours of movies and TV shows, including horror films such as Stephen King’s “It,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Hellraiser,” and “Twilight Zone: The Movie” as well as thrillers such as “Interview with the Vampire,” “Silence of the Lambs,” “Predators,” and more.
Tubi Originals previously launched on the service will also be a part of the scares, including “Requiem For a Scream,” “Titanic 666,” “Eradication”, “Tow,” “Teardrop,” “Unborn,” “Hellblazers,” “Harland Manor,” “Celebrity Exorcism,” and “Famously Haunted: Amityville,” among others.
The brand-new originals coming to Tubi for “Terror on Tubi” are:
- “Alone in the Dark”: From MarVista Entertainment, Bri (Novi Brown, “Sistas”) is a recent divorcée who is forced to live under house arrest following her ex-husband Michael’s (Christopher Bencomo, “The Rookie”) crimes. She must deal with uncovering the truth after she encounters an elusive stalker who appears to have control over her surroundings.
- “Battle of the Beasts: Bigfoot vs. Yeti”: From Fox Alternative Entertainment comes an epic fight-to-the-death between Bigfoot and Yeti. In a tale-of-the-tape unlike any before, these mega monsters of myth are analyzed for their strengths, weaknesses, fighting styles and ferocity. Bigfoot and Yeti go toe-to-toe in the ultimate showdown. Who will come out on top? Two beasts enter, only one will survive!
- “The Final Rose”: From The Cartel, Jess (Christina Masterson, “NCIS: Los Angeles”) is a young single mother who arrives on a remote island to compete on The Final Rose, TV’s number one dating show. Her quest for love becomes a fight for survival when she slowly discovers that a mysterious killer is slaying the contestants, one by one…and the cameras are rolling. Jess must navigate a sea of two-faced beauty queens, coldhearted producers, and one mysterious and deadly killer in order to get off the island alive.
- “Terror Train”: Produced by Incendo, this contemporary reimagining of the 1980 cult classic follows Alana (Robyn Alomar, “Utopia Falls”) and a group of college seniors who board a party train for a Halloween-themed bash, but their fun spirals into fear as attendees are killed off one by one by an unknown killer. Concealed by costumes and plagued with chaos, everyone is a suspect. As the party train continues full steam ahead, Alana must race against the rails to find the killer before she becomes the next victim.
- “Lights, Camera, Murder: Scream”: From FOX Alternative Entertainment, this two-hour documentary goes behind the scenes of one of America’s most beloved horror movies, “Scream,” to uncover the shockingly true story of serial killer Danny Rolling. From the voyeuristic child growing up in Shreveport, Louisiana to the violent killer preying on college girls in Gainesville, Florida, viewers will follow the evolution from a man to a monster and the real-life moments that inspired one of Hollywood’s most memorable movie villains along the way.
- “A Party to Die For”: From MarVista Entertainment, Sadie (Jonetta Kaiser, “Vampire Academy”) arrives in Los Angeles after escaping an unsavory past and reinvents herself as the successful socialite that she has always dreamed of being. She befriends Jessica (Kara Royster, “Supernatural”), a fun, slightly reckless daughter of a Vegas tycoon. After a night of debauchery, Sadie awakens to Jessica asking for help to get rid of a body, bonding the two of them by their grim decision and their dark secret.
