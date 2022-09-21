‘Terror on Tubi’ Coming in October with Over 27,000 Hours Of Spooky Stories

Fall has officially begun, and free streaming service Tubi is celebrating Spooky Season in style with “Terror on Tubi.” The month-long celebration of creepy content and terrifying titles will provide everything fans love to indulge in around Halloween. Tubi recently expanded its partnership with Canadian production company Incendo to provide horror and thriller content, but that was just a ramp-up announcement to whet customer’s appetites for “Terror on Tubi.”

Creeping into the catalog of the streamer’s scary good streams are six brand-new Tubi Originals that will debut throughout October, ranging from beastly and chilling documentaries to slasher and thriller films, including “Alone in the Dark” (Oct. 7); “Battle of The Beasts: Bigfoot vs. Yeti” (Oct. 12); “The Final Rose” (Oct. 14); a remake of the cult classic “Terror Train” (Oct. 21); “Lights, Camera, Murder: Scream” (Oct. 26), and “A Party To Die For” (Oct. 28).

“Tubi is celebrating the return of our annual scarefest ‘Terror on Tubi’ with six new Originals and 13,000 horror and thriller titles to celebrate the spooky season,” Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson said. “We continue to superserve viewers with streaming’s biggest free collection of Halloween titles, making Tubi an essential destination for genre fans.”

“Terror on Tubi” will also offer timeless Halloween content, from spooky seasonal titles to horror film buff favorites, totaling 27,000 hours of movies and TV shows, including horror films such as Stephen King’s “It,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Hellraiser,” and “Twilight Zone: The Movie” as well as thrillers such as “Interview with the Vampire,” “Silence of the Lambs,” “Predators,” and more.

Tubi Originals previously launched on the service will also be a part of the scares, including “Requiem For a Scream,” “Titanic 666,” “Eradication”, “Tow,” “Teardrop,” “Unborn,” “Hellblazers,” “Harland Manor,” “Celebrity Exorcism,” and “Famously Haunted: Amityville,” among others.

The brand-new originals coming to Tubi for “Terror on Tubi” are: