Texas Rangers May be Next Team to Disappear From Bally Sports; Broadcasting Rights Payment Due June 15

If you enjoy watching Texas Rangers games with the Bally Sports branding attached, you may want to make sure you tune in for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Angels; it could be your last opportunity to see the team on Bally Sports Southwest.

According to Front Office Sports, Bally Sports’ parent company Diamond Sports Group (DSG) has until Thursday, June 15 to make its broadcasting rights payment to the Rangers. If it does not, MLB will take over broadcasting duties for the team, just as it did for the San Diego Padres at the end of May.

In its latest court filing, DSG said it was still in the process of determining which of its MLB contracts it will let expire. The company has already stated it will surrender broadcasting contracts for teams that cost it money instead of turning in a profit. In a hearing, Diamond argued that because its contracts with MLB clubs are worth less now than they were when they were signed, it shouldn’t have to pay the full amounts owed to those teams. Judge Christopher Lopez rejected those arguments, ruling that DSG still owes the amount stipulated by its contracts.

The Rangers have been quite eager to call it quits with DSG and Bally Sports Southwest for months. The team filed a motion to terminate its contract with the company in March, claiming that Diamond’s filing for bankruptcy created a right to abrogate the deal. At that time, Judge Lopez rejected the motion, but this time around it looks much more likely the Rangers will get their wish.

If Diamond does allow the league to take over broadcasting duties for Rangers games, fans shouldn’t expect any disruption. MLB was ready to assume responsibility for broadcasting Padres games the same day they left Bally Sports San Diego, and had handshake agreements in place with major San Diego cable providers to ensure the games were available. Padres fans in the San Diego market can now watch games via all major cablers.

The wider availability of games has led to encouraging initial ratings for the Padres, and the league is hoping that will hold true in every market where clubs leave a Bally Sports regional sports network (RSN). The Dallas-Fort Worth media market is the fifth-largest in the country, and ratings could see a big jump if Rangers games become more widely available to local fans.

If the Rangers do depart from Bally Sports Southwest, it could be the first domino in a series of other teams leaving their RSN. Diamond owes payments to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, and Minnesota Twins on July 1, and those contracts are more lucrative to the teams than they are to DSG. They could be the next clubs to reclaim their rights from the reeling broadcasting company.