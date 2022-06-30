The Best Action Movies on HBO Max: Louder Explosions, Harder Punches, and Bigger Guns
If you’re looking for action, there’s no better streaming service than HBO Max. You’ll get access to some of the greatest action films ever created. From kung fu to car chases to swordfights to bar brawls and post-apocalyptic throwdowns, HBO Max is the perfect place to turn off your brain and watch some explosions for a few hours.
In most cases, if you see one film of a series (like Harry Potter or The Matrix, all of the sequels will be available on HBO Max as well.
We’ve rounded up the best titles to add to your queue. What are you waiting for? The main bad guy just turned the corner and he’s out for blood…
Top Action Movies on HBO Max
The MatrixMarch 30, 1999
Set in the 22nd century, The Matrix tells the story of a computer hacker who joins a group of underground insurgents fighting the vast and powerful computers who now rule the earth.
The Bourne IdentityJune 14, 2002
Wounded to the brink of death and suffering from amnesia, Jason Bourne is rescued at sea by a fisherman. With nothing to go on but a Swiss bank account number, he starts to reconstruct his life, but finds that many people he encounters want him dead. However, Bourne realizes that he has the combat and mental skills of a world-class spy—but who does he work for?
The Dark KnightJuly 14, 2008
Batman raises the stakes in his war on crime. With the help of Lt. Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman sets out to dismantle the remaining criminal organizations that plague the streets. The partnership proves to be effective, but they soon find themselves prey to a reign of chaos unleashed by a rising criminal mastermind known to the terrified citizens of Gotham as the Joker.
Terminator 2: Judgment DayJuly 3, 1991
Nearly 10 years have passed since Sarah Connor was targeted for termination by a cyborg from the future. Now her son, John, the future leader of the resistance, is the target for a newer, more deadly terminator. Once again, the resistance has managed to send a protector back to attempt to save John and his mother Sarah.
The RaidMarch 22, 2012
Deep in the heart of Jakarta’s slums lies an impenetrable safe house for the world’s most dangerous killers and gangsters. Until now, the run-down apartment block has been considered untouchable to even the bravest of police. Cloaked under the cover of pre-dawn darkness and silence, an elite swat team is tasked with raiding the safe house in order to take down the notorious drug lord that runs it. But when a chance encounter with a spotter blows their cover and news of their assault reaches the drug lord, the building’s lights are cut and all the exits blocked. Stranded on the sixth floor with no way out, the unit must fight their way through the city’s worst to survive their mission. Starring Indonesian martial arts sensation Iko Uwais.
The MummyApril 16, 1999
Dashing legionnaire Rick O’Connell stumbles upon the hidden ruins of Hamunaptra while in the midst of a battle to claim the area in 1920s Egypt. It has been over three thousand years since former High Priest Imhotep suffered a fate worse than death as a punishment for a forbidden love—along with a curse that guarantees eternal doom upon the world if he is ever awoken.
Pacific RimJuly 11, 2013
As war between humankind and monstrous sea creatures wages on, a former pilot and a trainee are paired up to drive a seemingly obsolete special weapon in a desperate effort to save the world.
300March 7, 2007
Based on Frank Miller’s graphic novel, “300” is very loosely based the 480 B.C. Battle of Thermopylae, where the King of Sparta led his army against the advancing Persians; the battle is said to have inspired all of Greece to band together against the Persians, and helped usher in the world’s first democracy.
EquilibriumDecember 6, 2002
In a dystopian future, a totalitarian regime maintains peace by subduing the populace with a drug, and displays of emotion are punishable by death. A man in charge of enforcing the law rises to overthrow the system.
Fast & Furious 6May 21, 2013
Hobbs has Dominic and Brian reassemble their crew to take down a team of mercenaries: Dominic unexpectedly gets convoluted also facing his presumed deceased girlfriend, Letty.
Other “Fast and Furious” titles often come to HBO Max, so keep your eyes peeled if you love this series.
InceptionJuly 15, 2010
Cobb, a skilled thief who commits corporate espionage by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets is offered a chance to regain his old life as payment for a task considered to be impossible: “inception”, the implantation of another person’s idea into a target’s subconscious.
Kill Bill: Vol. 1October 10, 2003
An assassin is shot by her ruthless employer, Bill, and other members of their assassination circle – but she lives to plot her vengeance.
Zack Snyder's Justice LeagueMarch 18, 2021
Determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.
Wonder WomanMay 30, 2017
An Amazon princess comes to the world of Man in the grips of the First World War to confront the forces of evil and bring an end to human conflict.
Total RecallJune 1, 1990
Construction worker Douglas Quaid’s obsession with the planet Mars leads him to visit Recall, a company who manufacture memories. Something goes wrong during his memory implant turning Doug’s life upside down and even to question what is reality and what isn’t.
SupermanDecember 13, 1978
Mild-mannered Clark Kent (Christopher Reeve) works as a reporter at the Daily Planet alongside his crush, Lois Lane (Margot Kidder). Clark must summon his superhero alter-ego when the nefarious Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) launches a plan to take over the world.
A phenomenal cast is buoyed by an iconic John Williams score in a superhero film that still ranks among the greatest ever.
Jurassic ParkJune 11, 1993
A wealthy entrepreneur secretly creates a theme park featuring living dinosaurs drawn from prehistoric DNA. Before opening day, he invites a team of experts and his two eager grandchildren to experience the park and help calm anxious investors. However, the park is anything but amusing as the security systems go off-line and the dinosaurs escape.
Kick-AssMarch 22, 2010
Dave Lizewski is an unnoticed high school student and comic book fan who one day decides to become a super-hero, even though he has no powers, training or meaningful reason to do so.
UnderworldSeptember 19, 2003
Vampires and werewolves have waged a nocturnal war against each other for centuries. But all bets are off when a female vampire warrior named Selene, who’s famous for her strength and werewolf-hunting prowess, becomes smitten with a peace-loving male werewolf, Michael, who wants to end the war.
Mad Max 2December 24, 1981
Max Rockatansky returns as the heroic loner who drives the dusty roads of a postapocalyptic Australian Outback in an unending search for gasoline. Arrayed against him and the other scraggly defendants of a fuel-depot encampment are the bizarre warriors commanded by the charismatic Lord Humungus, a violent leader whose scruples are as barren as the surrounding landscape.
The Suicide SquadJuly 28, 2021
Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden DragonJuly 6, 2000
Two warriors in pursuit of a stolen sword and a notorious fugitive are led to an impetuous, physically-skilled, teenage nobleman’s daughter, who is at a crossroads in her life.
Romancing the StoneMarch 30, 1984
Though she can spin wild tales of passionate romance, novelist Joan Wilder has no life of her own. Then one day adventure comes her way in the form of a mysterious package. It turns out that the parcel is the ransom she’ll need to free her abducted sister, so Joan flies to South America to hand it over. But she gets on the wrong bus and winds up hopelessly stranded in the jungle.
HighlanderMarch 7, 1986
He fought his first battle on the Scottish Highlands in 1536. He will fight his greatest battle on the streets of New York City in 1986. His name is Connor MacLeod. He is immortal.
Deep Blue SeaJuly 28, 1999
Researchers on the undersea lab Aquatica have genetically altered the brains of captive sharks to develop a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. But there’s an unexpected side effect: the sharks got smarter, faster, and more dangerous. After a big storm damages their remote research facility, they must fight for their lives.
BladeAugust 21, 1998
The Daywalker known as “Blade” - a half-vampire, half-mortal man - becomes the protector of humanity against an underground army of vampires.
Lethal WeaponMarch 6, 1987
Veteran buttoned-down LAPD detective Roger Murtaugh is partnered with unhinged cop Martin Riggs, who — distraught after his wife’s death — has a death wish and takes unnecessary risks with criminals at every turn. The odd couple embark on their first homicide investigation as partners, involving a young woman known to Murtaugh with ties to a drug and prostitution ring.
Rambo: First Blood Part IIMay 21, 1985
John Rambo is released from prison by the government for a top-secret covert mission to the last place on Earth he’d want to return - the jungles of Vietnam.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's StoneNovember 16, 2001
Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) has lived under the stairs at his aunt and uncle’s house his whole life. But on his 11th birthday, he learns he’s a powerful wizard — with a place waiting for him at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As he learns to harness his newfound powers with the help of the school’s kindly headmaster, Harry uncovers the truth about his parents’ deaths — and about the villain who’s to blame. This first chapter in J.K. Rowling’s wizard saga was a cultural phenomenon.
The first film in the Harry Potter saga set the tone for the entire series to come. The excellent casting cannot be under-praised. Radcliffe was the perfect Potter, Rupert Grint was a great Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson is a transcendent Hermione Granger. Director Chris Columbus leaned on his “Home Alone” experience to get incredible performances from his young cast.
Every supporting actor is excellent, too: Richard Harris as Albus Dumbledore, Maggie Smith as Professor McGonagall, Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid, John Hurt as Mr. Ollivander, Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy, and the brilliant Alan Rickman as Professor Snape.
John Williams brings his legendary magic to the music, as well.
This film is known as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in the United States.
The GooniesJune 7, 1985
A young teenager named Mikey Walsh finds an old treasure map in his father’s attic. Hoping to save their homes from demolition, Mikey and his friends Data Wang, Chunk Cohen, and Mouth Devereaux run off on a big quest to find the secret stash of Pirate One-Eyed Willie.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the RingDecember 18, 2001
Young hobbit Frodo Baggins, after inheriting a mysterious ring from his uncle Bilbo, must leave his home in order to keep it from falling into the hands of its evil creator. Along the way, a fellowship is formed to protect the ringbearer and make sure that the ring arrives at its final destination: Mt. Doom, the only place where it can be destroyed.