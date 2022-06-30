The Best Action Movies on HBO Max: Louder Explosions, Harder Punches, and Bigger Guns

If you’re looking for action, there’s no better streaming service than HBO Max. You’ll get access to some of the greatest action films ever created. From kung fu to car chases to swordfights to bar brawls and post-apocalyptic throwdowns, HBO Max is the perfect place to turn off your brain and watch some explosions for a few hours.

In most cases, if you see one film of a series (like Harry Potter or The Matrix, all of the sequels will be available on HBO Max as well.

We’ve rounded up the best titles to add to your queue. What are you waiting for? The main bad guy just turned the corner and he’s out for blood…