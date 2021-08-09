The Best in Streaming This Week: The Final Season of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Begins, Plus The Premier League Season Kicks Off

Now that the Olympics are over, television viewing is getting back to what passes for normal. This week, there are a number of interesting things streaming on television screens, both in terms of sports as well as more traditional fare. NBC’s long-running Brooklyn Nine-Nine settles in for “one final ride” while the English Premier League takes the pitch for its opening kick.

Here’s what else makes up the best in streaming this week.

‘How ‘Bout Them Cowboys?’

HBO’s annual look inside the teams of the NFL looks once again inside the Dallas Cowboys organization. Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys takes an unflinching view inside the Cowboys training camp in the weeks leading up to the beginning of the Preseason. The Cowboys lost the Hall of Fame Game to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday, but Hard Knocks will peer behind the veil to see what is actually going on in the Cowboys world.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys airs on Tuesday night on HBO, and streams the following day on HBO Max.

What If The Marvel Universe Was A Little Bit Different?

On Wednesday, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can see what actually happened when the Sacred Timeline was fractured in the final episode of Loki. Geoffrey Wright (Westworld, Casino Royale) is The Watcher. He is your guide as the question What If…? Is asked. Key events in the history of the MCU are revisited, but from a slightly different angle. After an element has been altered. After a key question has been asked: What If…?

What If…? Streams Wednesday on Disney+

Time For One Final Ride

Thursday, Brooklyn Nine-Nine kicks in for what producers say is “one final ride.” Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his stoically ever-professional Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), along with their diverse, lovable colleagues continue to police the NYPD’s 99th Precinct through the course of a very difficult year that sees events from across the nation encroach into the lives of the precinct.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on Thursdays at 8 on NBC, and streams on Peacock the following day.

‘Titans Together!’

Following two seasons on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service, the superhero tale Titans joins HBO Max for its third season. After Batman’s young sidekick is brutally murdered, Bruce Wayne hangs up his cape, asking former protege Dick Grayson, now known as Nightwing, to take on the mantle. Nightwing is not alone; he is joined by a team of young heroes in his war on evil. The series is based on the long-running DC Comics title of the same name.

Titans streams on Thursdays on HBO Max.

‘These Are The Voyages’ — Just Not The Voyages You’re Thinking

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its second hilarious season as it follows the animated adventures of one of Starfleet’s “least important” starships, the USS Cerritos. Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Dawn Lewis (Major Crimes), and Jerry McConnell (Sliders) are on the intrepid crew of the Cerritos as they navigate through the backwaters of the Federation on their own adventures in the Final Frontier. Other familiar voices from the Star Trek mythos will appear throughout the season, too.

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams Thursdays on Paramount+

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup in-season competition was announced in January 2020 as a part of the league’s focus on innovation and fan engagement. Positioned as a “competition within a competition,” regular-season action took on an added level of importance as 60 select, intra-conference “Cup games’ were played in the first half of the WNBA season, with the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm coming out on top in the Eastern and Western conferences, respectively. The teams battle for the title on Thursday night live on Amazon Prime Video at 9 pm ET.

After the Hall of Fame Game in Canton last week, the rest of the teams in the NFL get their preseason underway this week. There are a full slate of games for the League this week, starting on Thursday night. Football fans will get their fill on television as NFL Network will carry single games on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, with a four-game stretch on Saturday beginning at 1 pm.

English Premier League Action Returns

While gridiron football gets underway on Thursday, soccer kicks off across the pond on Friday as Premier League action starts for the new season. The opening match, between Brentford and Arsenal, starts at 3 pm ET on Friday on NBC Sports Network and NBC Universo. Following that, fans can look forward to a full slate of matches beginning Saturday morning at 7:30 am on NBC Sports Network and NBC Universo as Manchester United takes on Leeds United. Coverage continues through the day Saturday and again on Sunday on NBC Sports Network, Peacock, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.

