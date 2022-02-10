The Best Movies for Bengals and Rams Fans to Watch to Get Hyped for the Super Bowl

This Sunday’s Super Bowl should be something thrilling to watch. With two high-octane offenses, we expect Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford to light up the scoreboard. But these are two very different franchises.

The Bengals have been mired in mediocrity for decades. Although the team has played in two prior Super Bowls, it lost both to a team from California. Will it happen again? Fans of this team have been thrilled by the meteoric rise, but they must have a sense of internal dread, given the franchise’s history on the sport’s biggest stage.

The Rams have a very different story. The franchise left for St. Louis before the 1995 season and they played there until returning to LA for the 2016 season. If fans followed the franchise when it left town, they got the thrill of the “Greatest Show on Turf” years and one Super Bowl victory in St. Louis. For fans who first started watching upon the return in 2016, it’s been a fairly happy ride as well - the Rams made it to the Super Bowl most recently in 2019.

So we have two different teams. The Bengals are a group of upstarts with some fantastic young talent, but a history of doing things the hard way, like giving up nine sacks on Joe Burrow in the playoff game against the Titans.

The Rams have assembled a super-team of parts from other franchises (Stafford from the Lions, Von Miller from the Broncos, Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars, Eric Weddle from out of retirement). But do they have what it takes to get over the top?

For each team, we’ve assembled a playlist of movies to get fans inspired. For the Bengals, we chose stories of plucky underdogs. Yes, Cincinnati, you can do this. For the Rams, we picked stories of pulling a team together to defeat great odds.

Whichever team you’re rooting for, these movies should get you in the mood for the big game.

Best Movies for Bengals Fans Miracle February 6, 2004 When college coach Herb Brooks is hired to helm the 1980 U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team, he brings a unique and brash style to the ice. After assembling a team of hot-headed college all-stars, who are humiliated in an early match, Brooks unites his squad against a common foe: the heavily-favored Soviet team.

Rocky November 21, 1976 When world heavyweight boxing champion, Apollo Creed wants to give an unknown fighter a shot at the title as a publicity stunt, his handlers choose palooka Rocky Balboa, an uneducated collector for a Philadelphia loan shark. Rocky teams up with trainer Mickey Goldmill to make the most of this once in a lifetime break.

Rudy September 17, 1993 Rudy grew up in a steel mill town where most people ended up working, but wanted to play football at Notre Dame instead. There were only a couple of problems. His grades were a little low, his athletic skills were poor, and he was only half the size of the other players. But he had the drive and the spirit of 5 people and has set his sights upon joining the team.

The Karate Kid June 22, 1984 After some violent confrontations with his new classmates, Daniel LaRusso learns karate from Japanese handyman Mr. Miyagi, in order to defend himself.

Major League February 16, 1989 When Rachel Phelps inherits the Cleveland Indians from her deceased husband, she’s determined to move the team to a warmer climate—but only a losing season will make that possible, which should be easy given the misfits she’s hired. Rachel is sure her dream will come true, but she underestimates their will to succeed.

The Mighty Ducks October 2, 1992 After reckless young lawyer Gordon Bombay gets arrested for drunk driving, he must coach a kids hockey team for his community service. Gordon has experience on the ice, but isn’t eager to return to hockey, a point hit home by his tense dealings with his own former coach, Jack Reilly. The reluctant Gordon eventually grows to appreciate his team, which includes promising young Charlie Conway, and leads them to take on Reilly’s tough players.

The Bad News Bears January 1, 1976 An aging, down-on-his-luck ex-minor leaguer coaches a team of misfits in an ultra-competitive California little league.

Cool Runnings October 1, 1993 When a Jamaican sprinter is disqualified from the Olympic Games, he enlists the help of a dishonored coach to start the first Jamaican Bobsled Team.

Hoosiers November 14, 1986 High school basketball is king in small-town Indiana, and the 1954 Hickory Huskers are all hope and no talent. But their new coach — abrasive, unlikable Norman Dale — whips the team into shape … while also inciting controversy.

DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story June 18, 2004 When megalomaniacal White Goodman, the owner of a trendy, high-end fitness center, makes a move to take over the struggling local gym run by happy-go-lucky Pete La Fleur, there’s only one way for La Fleur to fight back: dodgeball. Aided by a dodgeball guru and Goodman’s attorney, La Fleur and his rag-tag team of underdogs launch a knock-down, drag-out battle in which the winner takes all.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World August 12, 2010 As bass guitarist for a garage-rock band, Scott Pilgrim has never had trouble getting a girlfriend; usually, the problem is getting rid of them. But when Ramona Flowers skates into his heart, he finds she has the most troublesome baggage of all: an army of ex-boyfriends who will stop at nothing to eliminate him from her list of suitors.

Those movies best exemplify the scrappy, unconventional way the Bengals have been playing. Can they finally get over the hump? Now, for the Rams, here are your stories of pulling together a super-team for one big challenge.