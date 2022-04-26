The Best Sad Movies on Amazon Prime Video When You Feel Like a Good Cry
Do you feel like curling up on a rainy day and letting the tears flow? Prime Video is home to plenty of tear-jerkers if you need a movie to match your blues.
-
Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His FatherOctober 31, 2008
In 2001, Andrew Bagby, a medical resident, is murdered not long after breaking up with his girlfriend. Soon after, when she announces she’s pregnant, one of Andrew’s many close friends, Kurt Kuenne, begins this film, a gift to the child.
This documentary switches services frequently, but it may be the most heart-wrenching film released in the last 25 years.
-
Dead Man WalkingDecember 29, 1995
A justice drama based on a true story about a man on death row who, in his last days, forms a strong relationship with a nun who teaches him forgiveness and gives him spirituality, as she accompanies him to his execution.
-
Dead Poets SocietyJune 2, 1989
At an elite, old-fashioned boarding school in New England, a passionate English teacher (Robin Williams) inspires his students to rebel against convention and seize the potential of every day, courting the disdain of the stern headmaster.
This brilliant film by director Peter Weir is an emotional symphony, buoyed by Williams’ wonderful performance and a top-notch cast of young talent, including Ethan Hawke, Robert Sean Leonard, and Josh Charles.
-
ArmageddonJuly 1, 1998
When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman determines the only way to stop it is to drill into its surface and detonate a nuclear bomb. This leads him to renowned driller Harry Stamper, who agrees to helm the dangerous space mission provided he can bring along his own hotshot crew. Among them is the cocksure A.J. who Harry thinks isn’t good enough for his daughter, until the mission proves otherwise.
-
The Passion of the ChristFebruary 25, 2004
A graphic portrayal of the last twelve hours of Jesus of Nazareth’s life.
-
CrashMay 6, 2005
In post-Sept. 11 Los Angeles, tensions erupt when the lives of a Brentwood housewife, her district attorney husband, a Persian shopkeeper, two cops, a pair of carjackers and a Korean couple converge during a 36-hour period.
-
TitanicNovember 18, 1997
101-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater tells the story of her life aboard the Titanic, 84 years later. A young Rose boards the ship with her mother and fiancé. Meanwhile, Jack Dawson and Fabrizio De Rossi win third-class tickets aboard the ship. Rose tells the whole story from Titanic’s departure through to its death—on its first and only voyage.
This is the movie that launched Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet into superstardom. It is epic in every way, and director James Cameron sailed home with a boatload of Oscars.
-
Forrest GumpJuly 6, 1994
A man with a low IQ has accomplished great things in his life and been present during significant historic events—in each case, far exceeding what anyone imagined he could do. But despite all he has achieved, his one true love eludes him.
Tom Hanks leads a wonderful cast, including Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, and Sally Field. This Robert Zemeckis crowd-pleaser hauled in $678 million at the box office. “Forrest Gump” won six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Hanks), and Best Adapted Screenplay.
-
Manchester by the SeaNovember 18, 2016
After his older brother passes away, Lee Chandler is forced to return home to care for his 16-year-old nephew. There he is compelled to deal with a tragic past that separated him from his family and the community where he was born and raised.
List updated April 26, 2022.