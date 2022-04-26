The Best Sad Movies on Amazon Prime Video When You Feel Like a Good Cry

June 2, 1989

At an elite, old-fashioned boarding school in New England, a passionate English teacher (Robin Williams) inspires his students to rebel against convention and seize the potential of every day, courting the disdain of the stern headmaster.

This brilliant film by director Peter Weir is an emotional symphony, buoyed by Williams’ wonderful performance and a top-notch cast of young talent, including Ethan Hawke, Robert Sean Leonard, and Josh Charles.