The Best Sad Movies on Paramount+ When You Feel Like a Good Cry
Do you feel like curling up on a rainy day and letting the tears flow? Paramount+ is home to plenty of tear-jerkers if you need a movie to match your blues.
-
TitanicNovember 18, 1997
101-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater tells the story of her life aboard the Titanic, 84 years later. A young Rose boards the ship with her mother and fiancé. Meanwhile, Jack Dawson and Fabrizio De Rossi win third-class tickets aboard the ship. Rose tells the whole story from Titanic’s departure through to its death—on its first and only voyage.
This is the movie that launched Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet into superstardom. It is epic in every way, and director James Cameron sailed home with a boatload of Oscars.
-
Dead Man WalkingDecember 29, 1995
A justice drama based on a true story about a man on death row who, in his last days, forms a strong relationship with a nun who teaches him forgiveness and gives him spirituality, as she accompanies him to his execution.
-
Forrest GumpJuly 6, 1994
A man with a low IQ has accomplished great things in his life and been present during significant historic events—in each case, far exceeding what anyone imagined he could do. But despite all he has achieved, his one true love eludes him.
Tom Hanks leads a wonderful cast, including Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, and Sally Field. This Robert Zemeckis crowd-pleaser hauled in $678 million at the box office. “Forrest Gump” won six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Hanks), and Best Adapted Screenplay.
-
Life Is BeautifulDecember 20, 1997
A touching story of an Italian book seller of Jewish ancestry who lives in his own little fairy tale. His creative and happy life would come to an abrupt halt when his entire family is deported to a concentration camp during World War II. While locked up he tries to convince his son that the whole thing is just a game.
-
We Were SoldiersMarch 1, 2002
The story of the first major battle of the American phase of the Vietnam War and the soldiers on both sides that fought it.
-
Star Trek II: The Wrath of KhanJune 4, 1982
It is the 23rd century. The Federation Starship U.S.S. Enterprise is on routine training maneuvers and Admiral James T. Kirk seems resigned to the fact that this inspection may well be the last space mission of his career. But Khan is back. Aided by his exiled band of genetic supermen, Khan - brilliant renegade of 20th century Earth - has raided Space Station Regula One, stolen a top secret device called Project Genesis, wrested control of another Federation Starship and sets out in pursuit of the Enterprise, determined to let nothing stand in the way of his mission: kill Admiral Kirk… even if it means universal Armageddon.
Yeah, it’s Trek, but the end of this film is pretty remarkable. Try not to cry!
Article updated April 26, 2022.