Peacock

The Best Sad Movies on Peacock When You Feel Like a Good Cry

Ben Bowman

Do you feel like curling up on a rainy day and letting the tears flow? Peacock is home to plenty of tear-jerkers if you need a movie to match your blues.

  • Brokeback Mountain

    September 10, 2005

    Two modern-day cowboys meet on a shepherding job in the summer of ‘63, the two share a raw and powerful summer together that turns into a lifelong relationship conflict

  • Being John Malkovich

    October 29, 1999

    One day at work, unsuccessful puppeteer Craig finds a portal into the head of actor John Malkovich. The portal soon becomes a passion for anybody who enters its mad and controlling world of overtaking another human body.

  • My Girl

    November 27, 1991

    Vada Sultenfuss is obsessed with death. Her mother is dead, and her father runs a funeral parlor. She is also in love with her English teacher, and joins a poetry class over the summer just to impress him. Thomas J., her best friend, is “allergic to everything”, and sticks with Vada despite her hangups. When Vada’s father hires Shelly, and begins to fall for her, things take a turn to the worse…

  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

    March 19, 2004

    Joel Barish, heartbroken that his girlfriend underwent a procedure to erase him from her memory, decides to do the same. However, as he watches his memories of her fade away, he realizes that he still loves her, and may be too late to correct his mistake.

    This is one of Jim Carrey’s best films. He pulls back his manic energy to reveal a fragile soul, broken by an ill-fated love. Kate Winslet is fantastic as a free spirit who simultaneously excites and torments her boyfriend. If you’ve ever had a broken heart, this movie will speak to you on several different levels.

    The supporting cast is also great, with Elijah Wood, Mark Ruffalo, David Cross, Kirsten Dunst, and Tom Wilkinson.

    The movie comes from Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman, the team behind other mind-bending classics like “Being John Malkovich” and “Adaptation.”

  • What Maisie Knew

    May 2, 2013

    The story frames on 7-year-old Maisie, caught in a custody battle between her mother – a rock and roll icon – and her father. What Maisie Knew is an evocative portrayal of the chaos of adult life seen entirely from a child’s point of view.

Article updated April 26, 2022.

