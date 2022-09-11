The Best Streaming Deals to Watch NFL Games (September 2022)

The 2022 NFL season is finally here, so you may be curious if there are any offers available to stream NFL games.

While not every streaming service has one, there are multiple options right now that will give you a discount to watch football online. Whether you want to watch games in your local market or out-of-market with NFL Sunday Ticket, we will show you all the ways to save.

Overview of 2022 Streaming Deals to Watch NFL Games

2. Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV

3. Get $20 OFF 3-Months of Hulu Live TV

5. Get 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+

7. Get The Disney Bundle & Save to Stream Select MNF Games

9. Save $280 on NFL Sunday Ticket

The Best Streaming Deals to Watch NFL Games

To kick-off the NFL season, you can get $20 OFF your first month of DIRECTV STREAM. With the discount, you will be able to watch games on CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC/ESPN . That means you can stream all that NFL action for just $49.99 for your first month.

If you’re a college student though, they have an extra incentive where you can get $10 off the next 10 months if you sign-up with your .edu email address.

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best ways to stream local sports on Bally Sports regional sports networks, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, and more. The streamer also recently added an Unlimited DVR, which is coupled with unlimited at-home streams.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF your first month of Sling TV. With the discount, if you subscribe to the Sling TV Blue Plan, you will be able to watch NBC & FOX (select market), NFL Network, and can add NFL RedZone for just $11. That means you can stream Sling Blue + NFL RedZone for just $23 for your first month.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

For a limited time, you can get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV.

With the discount, you will be able to watch NFL on CBS, NFL on FOX, Sunday Night Football (NBC), Monday Night Football (ESPN), and Thursday Night Football (NFL Network) for just $49.99 a month (normally $69.99).

Hulu + Live TV now offers NFL RedZone as part of their Sports Extra pack ($10) and includes an Unlimited DVR, and The Disney Bundle (ESPN+ & Disney+) at no extra charge.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

All new subscribers though can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV to stream CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and the option to add NFL RedZone (+$11).

They frequently have promos for Amex Cardholders that will be able to get $20 off their first three months of fuboTV, meaning you can get their base plan for just $49.99 a month. To see if you are eligible, you can check your Amex Offers on your account. if you are, you just link the offer to your Amex and make sure you subscribe with the same card.

One of the least expensive ways to stream NFL action on your big screen is with Paramount+. With the service, which is only $4.99 a month, after a 30-Day Free Trial, you can watch every NFL on CBS game airing locally in your market.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: REALITY.

The biggest NFL game of the week is Sunday Night Football and for the first time, it is streaming with Peacock Premium. While anyone can sign-up for Peacock for just $4.99 a month, for a limited time they are offering 12 months at just $1.99 a month, or just $19.99/year ($1.67 a month) if you pre-pay for a year.

In addition to SNF, it also includes Notre Dame Football, Premier League Games, and the full library of The Office.

Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com For a Limited Time, Get Peacock Premium for just $1.99/month, or an entire year for JUST $19.99.

If you subscribe to The Disney Bundle, you will get ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for just $13.99 a month. That will soon be a 45% savings over if you purchase the three plans separately.

With the bundle, you can stream select Monday Night Football games ESPN+ (Week 1, 2, 3, 15, 17, 18, and Wild Card Weekend) –– including if they are airing the ManningCast that week. You will also be able to watch Peyton’s Places, which is Peyton Manning’s original series on the service.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Your First Month of Disney+ For Just $1.99 (75% OFF)

While in the past you could stream NFL games on mobile and tablet devices for free in the NFL App, it is now part of a new subscription called NFL+. For a limited time however, you can get the next year for just $29.99, which is 50% OFF their $4.99 a month subscription.

With NFL+ you will get all local and nationally televised games live in the NFL App on your mobile device or tablet. You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast however. You also get live radio broadcasts of all the games.

If you don’t think you’ll use it during the offseason to watch NFL content on-demand, you could just pay-by-the-month for $4.99/mo — and pay $25 during the NFL Season.

If you are a student, you can save $280 on NFL Sunday Ticket MAX. For just $120, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online MAX plan which includes all out-of-market games, along with NFL RedZone and NFL Fantasy Zone.

This year, they also introduced a recent graduate plan, which allows those who graduated within the last 18 months to save $100 off of the normal pricing. That means you can get NFL Sunday Ticket TO GO for $200 and NFL Sunday Ticket MAX for 300.

While DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer NFL Sunday Ticket, you can still get it with the DirecTV Satellite Service. For a limited time, if you subscribe to their Choice Plan ($69.99), you will get NFL Sunday Ticket included for free, at no extra charge.

Not only will you be able to watch it on your big screen, you can also use the NFL Sunday Ticket App to watch it on your favorite streaming player or with your mobile device on the go.