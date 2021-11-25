While VPN providers are no strangers to offering discounts and promotions, there’s never been a better time to invest in protecting your privacy than during Black Friday 2021. If you want to save on a VPN, services like ExpressVPN, IPVanish, Strong VPN, and Surfshark offer their best deals all-year during Black Friday.

We’ve done the heavy lifting and complied a list of the best 2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers from each of our reviewed VPN providers below. Some are offering limited time steep discounts while others are offering extra months free.

While we hope you’ve taken the time to study our comprehensive review of the best VPN services on the market we know everyone is visiting us this week looking for the best deals on the market.

What are the Best VPN Black Friday Deals For 2021?

ExpressVPN: Get 3 Months Free on the annual subscription $6.67/month (normally $12.95/month.)

IPVanish: Save up to 73% on an annual subscription pay only $2.92/month (normally $10.99.)

NordVPN: Save 72% and pay only $3.29/month for a 2 year plan (normally $11.95/month.)

StrongVPN: Save 60% on one year of StrongVPN and pay only $2.66/month (normally $10.99/month.)

Surfshark VPN: Save 83% on Surfshark VPN when you sign up for 2 years and pay only $2.21/month plus get 3 months free (normally $12.95/month.)

ExpressVPN - Get 3 Months Free

Sign up for ExpressVPN and receive an additional 3 months for free though their Black Friday promotion.

Servers in 94 countries

256-bit AES encryption

24/7 customer support by live chat

No activity logs & no connection logs

Try 30 days risk-free

IPVanish VPN - Save Up to 73%

Sign up for IPVanish to receive up to a 73% discount on an annual subscription. New customers can enjoy their service for as low as $2.92 per month (a 73% saving!).

Access to VPN Servers in 75+ locations

256-bit AES encryption

No activity logs & no connection logs

Complimentary SOCKS5 web proxy

SugarSync Cloud Storage (250 GB)

24/7 support via phone, live chat, email

NordVPN - Save 72% and Get 3 Months Free

Sign up for NordVPN’s 2 year plan and receive a 72% discount and 3 months free.

Access over 5,100 servers in 59 countries

256-bit AES encryption

No activity logs & no connection logs

Connect 6 devices at the same time

Try 30 days risk-free

StrongVPN - Save up to 60%

Sign up for StrongVPN’s annual plan to save 60% on one year of service to secure your data, encrypt connections, and browse safely.

950+ servers in 30+ countries

WireGuard protocol

‘Best Available Location’ option

No activity logs & no connection logs

SugarSync Cloud Storage (250 GB)

Try 30 days risk-free

Surfshark - Save up to 83% and get 3 months free

Save 83% and get 3 months free on Surfshark VPN when you sign up for 2 years of protection.



