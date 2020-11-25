The Best Way to Save on a VPN For Black Friday 2020

While VPN providers are no strangers to offering discounts and promotions, there's never been a better time to invest in protecting your privacy than during Black Friday.



If you want to save on a VPN (virtual private network), services like ExpressVPN, IPVanish, Strong VPN, and offer their best deals all-year during Black Friday.



The best VPN deals usually give you months extra of free service and you often don’t even need to search for coupon codes.



While some deals will require you to sign up for a VPN subscription for 2- or 3-year plan, most will include a free trial and a money back guarantee.



We rounded up the six best Black Friday deals on VPN services from the most reputable VPN providers.

What are the Best VPN Black Friday Deals For 2020?

ExpressVPN: Get 3 Months Free on the annual subscription $6.67/month (normally $12.95/month.)

NordVPN: Save 68% and get 3 months free pay only $3.71/month for a 2 year plan (normally $11.95/month.)

IPVanish: Save up to 76% on an annual subscription pay only $2.92/month (normally $11.99.)

SaferVPN: Save up to 81% on the annual subscription and pay only $2.50/month (normally $12.95/month.)

StrongVPN: Save 50% on one year of StrongVPN and pay only $2.91/month (normally $10/month.)

Surfshark VPN: Save 83% on Surfshark VPN when you sign up for 2 years and pay only $2.21/month (normally $12.95/month.)

Best ExpressVPN Black Friday Deals

The Deal: Get 3 Months Free on Annual Plan

Sign up for ExpressVPN and receive an additional 3 months for free though their Black Friday promotion.

ExpressVPN Features

Servers in 94 countries

256-bit AES encryption

24/7 customer support by live chat

No activity logs & no connection logs

Best NordVPN Black Friday Deals

The Deal: Get 3 Months Free on 2-Year Plan

Sign up for NordVPN's 2 year plan and receive a 68% discount on the monthly fee, plus an extra 3 months free (compared to the month to month pricing of $11.95)

NordVPN Features

Access over 5,100 servers in 59 countries

256-bit AES encryption

No activity logs & no connection logs

Connect 6 devices at the same time

Best IPVanish VPN Black Friday Deals

The Deal: Get 76% OFF Annual Plan

Sign up for IPVanish to receive up to a 76% discount on an annual subscription. New customers can enjoy their service for as low as $2.92 per month (a 76% saving!).

IPVanish Features

Access to VPN Servers in 75+ locations

256-bit AES encryption

No activity logs & no connection logs

Complimentary SOCKS5 web proxy

SugarSync Cloud Storage (250 GB)

24/7 support via phone, live chat, email

Best SaferVPN Black Friday Deals

The Deal: Get 81% OFF Annual Plan

Sign up for the SaferVPN annual plan to save 81% and pay only $2.50/month

Safer VPN Features

1300+ Servers in 50+ Locations

AES-256 Encryption

Multiple VPN Protocols

5 Simultaneous Connections

No activity logs & no connection logs

24/7 Customer Support

Automatic Wi-Fi Security

Best Strong VPN Black Friday Deals

The Deal: Get 50% OFF Annual Plan

Sign up for StrongVPN's annual plan to save 50% on one year of service to secure your data, encrypt connections, and browse safely.

StrongVPN Features

950+ servers in 30+ countries

WireGuard protocol

'Best Available Location' option

No activity logs & no connection logs

SugarSync Cloud Storage (250 GB)

Try 30 days risk-free

Best Surfshark Black Friday Deals

The Deal: Get 3 Months Free on 2-Year Plan

Save 83% on Surfshark VPN when you sign up for 2 years of protection. Use it for private internet protection while using streaming services.

Surfshark Features