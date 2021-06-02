The Best Way to Stream Wrestling Free Online: WWE, WWE NXT, AEW and More

There’s a lot of professional wrestling to watch these days — and plenty of different places to watch it. Whether you’re interested in watching weekly wrestling programming, pay-per-views, or even wrestling documentaries and studio shows, there’s something for you across multiple channels. Here’s a handy list of when, where, and how to watch WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, and more without cable.

7-Day Trial philo.com Philo Watch “Dark Side of the Ring” on Vice using Philo. Get a 7-Day Free Trial and save $5 on your monthly plan if you sign-up by June 8th. This episodic series examines a tragic figure from wrestling’s past and lets viewers know the person behind the character. 7-Day Trial $20 / month philo.com

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE has had a longstanding relationship with NBCUniversal, specifically USA Network, over its lifetime. Its flagship show, WWE Raw, has aired on the network for 26 of its 28 years in existence, only moving to Spike TV for a short period from 2003-2005.

WWE NXT February 23, 2010 Wrestlers will portray heroes or villains as they follow a series of events that build tension and culminate in a wrestling match or series of matches.

These days, Raw isn’t the only WWE show to air on USA Network — NXT joined Raw on the station in August 2019. You can now watch Raw on Monday nights at 8 PM EST and NXT on Tuesday nights at 8 PM EST right on USA Network. Friday Night Smackdown airs on Fox, bucking the trend of NBCUniversal as the home for WWE programming.

WWE SmackDown April 27, 1999 The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment’s “SmackDown” brand collide each and every Friday on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

For pay-per-views, past and present, Peacock is the new home of WWE’s massive library of programming after it acquired the WWE Network earlier this year. It’s also home to NXT UK on Thursday nights, and 205 Live (WWE’s Cruiserweight-only show) on Friday nights.

7-Day Trial peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. … It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office. The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. 7-Day Trial $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

AEW’s TV home is among the WarnerMedia broadcasting family including TNT and, soon, TBS. Its flagship show, “AEW Dynamite,” will continue to air at 8 PM EST on TNT until January 2022, when it will move to TBS.

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite October 2, 2019 A world-class roster of diverse male and female wrestlers give fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years.

That’s not all for AEW, though, as the company announced “AEW: Rampage,” a Friday night show that will air at 10:00 PM EST and will be hosted, in part, by former WWE champ Mark Henry. Like “Dynamite,” this show will air on TNT until 2022, where it will shift to TBS.

The company’s PPVs can be purchased through Bleacher Report’s B/R Live platform in the U.S. and on Fite TV in Europe. “Double or Nothing” aired on Sunday, May 30, so you won’t have another PPV event until “All Out,” which will air on September 5, 2021.

The company’s other shows, “AEW: Dark” and “AEW: Dark Elevation” will continue to air on the company’s YouTube channel.

Impact Wrestling

AXS TV is the home of Impact Wrestling, formerly known as Total Nonstop Action (TNA,) but that’s long in the past these days! Impact has had its fair share of ups and downs throughout its life, and based on the excellent television they’ve been putting on since the pandemic started, we’re clearly in the midst of an “up” period for the company. You can also watch these broadcasts live on Impact’s Twitch channel, where you can also watch a 24/7 stream of curated, vintage shows from the promotion’s past.

Impact Wrestling June 4, 2004 IMPACT WRESTLING offers a unique style of wrestling that features a blend of the traditional with high-flying athleticism and cutting edge action. IMPACT’s roster includes the biggest names in wrestling today, and the hottest new stars in the sport.

For PPVs, Impact offers Impact+, sort of like Impact’s own version of the dearly departed WWE Network. Not only can you watch live PPVs, but you can also watch past PPVs and episodes of programming dating all the way back to 2004.

Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance, Major League Wrestling

The next tier of wrestling is just as fantastic as the others we’ve mentioned — it’s just a little harder to find them on TV compared to their brethren. Fite is the home for Ring of Honor, NWA Powerrr, and NJPW Strong, while MLW can be seen on a number of different platforms, including YouTube, DAZN, FuboTV, beIN Sports, and Vice TV.

Dark Side of the Ring

Speaking of Vice, it’s home to one of the best pieces of wrestling content to come out in years, “Dark Side of the Ring.” This episodic series examines a tragic figure from wrestling’s past and lets viewers know the person behind the character. From Macho Man Randy Savage and Bruiser Brody to “Flyin’” Brian Pillman and New Jack, you’ll get an in-depth look at wrestlers’ personal lives and what demons they brought with them to the ring.

Dark Side of the Ring April 10, 2019 Finding truth at the intersection of fantasy and reality in the veiled world of professional wrestling.

You can watch Dark Side of the Ring on Philo, FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling Orange, and on Vice’s website.

A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends

Not to be outdone, A&E has a wrestling-themed documentary series called “Biography: WWE Legends,” which examines one singular wrestler through their career. So far, we’ve seen episodes covering Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, the Ultimate Warrior, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and more.

Biography: WWE Legends April 18, 2021 Biography (WWE Legends) is a television spin-off of the popular A&E series Biography. It focuses on biographies of WWE superstars and legends.

All Live TV Streaming Options