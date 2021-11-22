 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
IMDb TV

The Bob Ross Channel Lands on IMDb TV

Riley Van Steward

Bob Ross’ iconic series “The Joy of Painting” is now available on its own dedicated channel, The Bob Ross Channel, on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service. IMDb TV joins Samsung TV Plus, Roku and Pluto TV who have carried the channel for varying lengths of time since its inception in 2020. With the addition of IMDb TV, Cinedigm says that The Bob Ross Channel is now available on all major FAST/AVOD platforms. The Bob Ross Channel airs “happy little accidents” from over 380 episodes and 31 seasons of “The Joy of Painting.”

Cinedigm partnered with Bob Ross, Inc. for exclusive rights to distribute The Bob Ross Channel in April, 2020. Cinedigm’s other properties include the Dove Channel, Screambox & Bloody Disgusting and Fandor which cater to families, horror fans and indie film junkies respectively.

“Many of us have grown up with Bob Ross, and even though we never knew him, he was a part of our life,” said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. “I think now, more than ever, we could all use the happiness and calmness he exudes in our lives. Through launching The Bob Ross Channel on IMDb TV, we are proud to have introduced Bob Ross to a whole new generation of viewers across all major streaming platforms.”

Ross passed away on July 4th, 1995 after battling lymphoma. He was 52. Ross and “The Joy of Painting” were awarded three Emmy awards during their run, but their lasting cultural impact is immeasurable. Episodes from the series routinely receive millions of views on YouTube and are parodied by cultural icons like Deadpool.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.