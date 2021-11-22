The Bob Ross Channel Lands on IMDb TV

Bob Ross’ iconic series “The Joy of Painting” is now available on its own dedicated channel, The Bob Ross Channel, on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service. IMDb TV joins Samsung TV Plus, Roku and Pluto TV who have carried the channel for varying lengths of time since its inception in 2020. With the addition of IMDb TV, Cinedigm says that The Bob Ross Channel is now available on all major FAST/AVOD platforms. The Bob Ross Channel airs “happy little accidents” from over 380 episodes and 31 seasons of “The Joy of Painting.”

Cinedigm partnered with Bob Ross, Inc. for exclusive rights to distribute The Bob Ross Channel in April, 2020. Cinedigm’s other properties include the Dove Channel, Screambox & Bloody Disgusting and Fandor which cater to families, horror fans and indie film junkies respectively.

“Many of us have grown up with Bob Ross, and even though we never knew him, he was a part of our life,” said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. “I think now, more than ever, we could all use the happiness and calmness he exudes in our lives. Through launching The Bob Ross Channel on IMDb TV, we are proud to have introduced Bob Ross to a whole new generation of viewers across all major streaming platforms.”

Ross passed away on July 4th, 1995 after battling lymphoma. He was 52. Ross and “The Joy of Painting” were awarded three Emmy awards during their run, but their lasting cultural impact is immeasurable. Episodes from the series routinely receive millions of views on YouTube and are parodied by cultural icons like Deadpool.