The Disney Bundle: Comparing Your Different Options to Save on Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+
The Disney Bundle is one of the best deals in streaming. You can get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month, which is a nearly $7 savings compared to getting each of the services separately. While most people know of the original Disney Bundle, we are going to show you all the ways you can save to subscribe.
1. The Disney Bundle: Disney+, Hulu w/ Limited Commercials, & ESPN+
Price: $13.99 (normally $20.97)
Not only is this the original Disney Bundle, it is also the best deal, and it has gotten even better — as the price of ESPN+ has increased to $6.99 a month. Disney+ ($7.99), Hulu ($5.99), and ESPN+ ($6.99) cost $20.97 if you subscribe to them separately, but with the Disney Bundle, it is just $13.99.
By opting in to get all three, you are getting more than 33% OFF the individual subscription, and essentially getting ESPN+ for free. With the three services, you will get the entire Disney movie library, original series, and blockbuster movies from Disney+, original series and best shows on cable with Hulu, and live sports, including the best in international soccer, NHL, MLB, and more with ESPN+.
2. The Disney Bundle: Disney+, Hulu w/ No Ads, & ESPN+
Price: $19.99 (normally $26.97)
If you are someone who just doesn’t want ads, you can upgrade to the Disney Bundle without ads. This includes Hulu (No Ads) plan, instead of Hulu w/ Limited Commercials. That means you can watch nearly all of Hulu’s content, including originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, commercial-free.
With this bundle, you will still save the same $7 a month, over the cost of subscribing to the three streaming services individually.
3. The Disney Bundle: Save with Annual Plans
While there is no savings to pre-pay annually with the Disney Bundle – if you don’t need all three services, it is a great way to save on each service individually.
- Disney+: $7.99 a month ($79.99 per year, or $6.66 a month pre-paid annually)
- Hulu w/ Limited Commercials: $5.99 a month ($59.99 per year, or $4.99 a month pre-paid annually)
- ESPN+: $6.99 a month ($69.99 per year, or $5.83 a month pre-paid annually)
If you only need two of the three services, you can save ~$17-27 a year if you choose to pre-pay for them annually versus paying monthly for all three services in the Disney Bundle.
- The Disney Bundle: $167.88 annually, paid monthly
- Disney+ & Hulu: $139.99 annually
- Disney+ & ESPN+: $149.99 annually
But, if you think you’re going to stream all three streaming services from Disney, there is no better deal than The Disney Bundle.
Disney+
Disney+ is a new ad-free video streaming service which offers exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Disney debuted the streaming service in the U.S. on November 12, 2019.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. The company announced 6 original shows and movies that will be available at launch, including the $100 million 8-episode Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian which was directed by Jon Favreau.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $11.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.