The Disney Bundle: Why Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ is Now An Even Better Deal

Did you know that The Disney Bundle is now an even better deal? That’s because despite the recent price hikes to ESPN+ and Hulu, the price of The Disney Bundle hasn’t changed at all.

Since March, you’ve been able to get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month, which at the time was a $6 savings compared to signing up for the three services separately. But, with ESPN+ and Hulu increasing the price of their services by $1 to $6.99 each – that savings is even greater now.

If you purchased Disney+ ($7.99), Hulu ($6.99), and ESPN+ ($6.99) separately, it would cost $21.97 a month. However, the Disney Bundle at just $13.99 means you’re savings almost $8 a month or $96 a year.

But, if you’re not quite ready to take advantage of The Disney Bundle, you could always jump on their Disney+ Day promo, which offers Disney+ to new and returning subscribers for just $1.99 for your first month.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Your First Month of Disney+ For Just $1.99 (75% OFF)

1. The Disney Bundle: Disney+, Hulu w/ Limited Commercials, & ESPN+

Price: $13.99 (normally $21.97)

Not only is this the original Disney Bundle, it is also the best deal, and it has gotten even better — as the price of ESPN+ and Hulu have increased to $6.99 a month. Disney+ ($7.99), Hulu ($6.99), and ESPN+ ($6.99) cost $21.97 if you subscribe to them separately, but with the Disney Bundle, it is just $13.99.

By opting in to get all three, you are getting more than 33% OFF the individual subscription, and essentially getting ESPN+ for free. With the three services, you will get the entire Disney movie library, original series, and blockbuster movies from Disney+, original series and the best shows on cable with Hulu, and live sports, including 75+ exclusive NHL games, 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, College Football, and Basketball with ESPN+.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Your First Month of Disney+ For Just $1.99 (75% OFF)

2. The Disney Bundle: Disney+, Hulu w/ No Ads, & ESPN+

Price: $19.99 (normally $27.97)

If you are someone who just doesn’t want ads, you can upgrade to the Disney Bundle without ads. This includes Hulu (No Ads) plan, instead of Hulu w/ Limited Commercials. That means you can watch nearly all of Hulu’s content, including originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, commercial-free.

With this bundle, you will still save the same $8 a month, over the cost of subscribing to the three streaming services individually.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Your First Month of Disney+ For Just $1.99 (75% OFF)

3. The Disney Bundle: Save with Annual Plans

While there is no savings to pre-pay annually with the Disney Bundle – if you don’t need all three services, it is a great way to save on each service individually.

Disney+: $7.99 a month ($79.99 per year, or $6.66 a month pre-paid annually)

Hulu w/ Limited Commercials: $6.99 a month ($69.99 per year, or $5.83 a month pre-paid annually)

ESPN+: $6.99 a month ($69.99 per year, or $5.83 a month pre-paid annually)

If you only need two of the three services, you can save ~$17 a year if you choose to pre-pay for them annually versus paying monthly for all three services in the Disney Bundle.

The Disney Bundle: $167.88 annually, paid monthly

Disney+ & Hulu: $149.99 annually

Disney+ & ESPN+: $149.99 annually

But, if you think you’re going to stream all three streaming services from Disney, there is no better deal than The Disney Bundle.