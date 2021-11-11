The Disney Bundle: Why Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ is Now An Even Better Deal
Did you know that The Disney Bundle is now an even better deal? That’s because despite the recent price hikes to ESPN+ and Hulu, the price of The Disney Bundle hasn’t changed at all.
Since March, you’ve been able to get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month, which at the time was a $6 savings compared to signing up for the three services separately. But, with ESPN+ and Hulu increasing the price of their services by $1 to $6.99 each – that savings is even greater now.
If you purchased Disney+ ($7.99), Hulu ($6.99), and ESPN+ ($6.99) separately, it would cost $21.97 a month. However, the Disney Bundle at just $13.99 means you’re savings almost $8 a month or $96 a year.
But, if you’re not quite ready to take advantage of The Disney Bundle, you could always jump on their Disney+ Day promo, which offers Disney+ to new and returning subscribers for just $1.99 for your first month.
1. The Disney Bundle: Disney+, Hulu w/ Limited Commercials, & ESPN+
Price: $13.99 (normally $21.97)
Not only is this the original Disney Bundle, it is also the best deal, and it has gotten even better — as the price of ESPN+ and Hulu have increased to $6.99 a month. Disney+ ($7.99), Hulu ($6.99), and ESPN+ ($6.99) cost $21.97 if you subscribe to them separately, but with the Disney Bundle, it is just $13.99.
By opting in to get all three, you are getting more than 33% OFF the individual subscription, and essentially getting ESPN+ for free. With the three services, you will get the entire Disney movie library, original series, and blockbuster movies from Disney+, original series and the best shows on cable with Hulu, and live sports, including 75+ exclusive NHL games, 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, College Football, and Basketball with ESPN+.
2. The Disney Bundle: Disney+, Hulu w/ No Ads, & ESPN+
Price: $19.99 (normally $27.97)
If you are someone who just doesn’t want ads, you can upgrade to the Disney Bundle without ads. This includes Hulu (No Ads) plan, instead of Hulu w/ Limited Commercials. That means you can watch nearly all of Hulu’s content, including originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, commercial-free.
With this bundle, you will still save the same $8 a month, over the cost of subscribing to the three streaming services individually.
3. The Disney Bundle: Save with Annual Plans
While there is no savings to pre-pay annually with the Disney Bundle – if you don’t need all three services, it is a great way to save on each service individually.
- Disney+: $7.99 a month ($79.99 per year, or $6.66 a month pre-paid annually)
- Hulu w/ Limited Commercials: $6.99 a month ($69.99 per year, or $5.83 a month pre-paid annually)
- ESPN+: $6.99 a month ($69.99 per year, or $5.83 a month pre-paid annually)
If you only need two of the three services, you can save ~$17 a year if you choose to pre-pay for them annually versus paying monthly for all three services in the Disney Bundle.
- The Disney Bundle: $167.88 annually, paid monthly
- Disney+ & Hulu: $149.99 annually
- Disney+ & ESPN+: $149.99 annually
But, if you think you’re going to stream all three streaming services from Disney, there is no better deal than The Disney Bundle.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service that offers exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.