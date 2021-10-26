The Disney+ HallowStream Guide Brings Halloween Screams To Your Streaming

Disney+ has its own set of scary movies in place for the Halloween season. The streamer is taking advantage of the scary portion of the calendar to add a unique spin to the creature feature genre.

While some features fall into the classic genre, others fall more into the family-friendly realm. They all are worth popping some popcorn, turning down the lights, and getting ready for some screaming good fun.

In addition to the entire collection of “The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror”, you can watch new originals including “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales”, R.L. Stine’s Just Beyond”, and What If… Zombies?!”, a special edition of Marvel’s “What If?” series.

Check the list below for your favorite frights and get ready for the greatest scares of the season. The titles will vary depending on your market.

Movies and Series

LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales — Premiered Friday, October 1

Muppets Haunted Mansion — Premiered Friday, October 8

Just Beyond — Premiered Wednesday, October 13

Bride of Boogedy

Can of Worms

Don’t Look Under the Bed

Edward Scissorhands

Frankenweenie (2012)

Gargoyles

Girl vs. Monster

Gravity Falls

Halloweentown

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Hocus Pocus

Invisible Sister

James and the Giant Peach

Maleficent

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children

Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire

Mr. Boogedy

Phantom of the Megaplex

Return to Halloweentown

So Weird

Spooky Buddies

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

The Haunted Mansion

The Scream Team

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twitches

Twitches Too

Vampirina

Wizards of Waverly Place

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

ZOMBIES

ZOMBIES 2

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror (I - XXX) and The Simpsons Horror Collection

Shorts and Specials

Captain Sparky Vs. The Flying Saucers

Frankenweenie (1984)

Lonesome Ghosts

Mater and the Ghostlight

The Legend of Mor’du

Toy Story of Terror!

Trick or Treat

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock!

Haunting Episodes

WandaVision - “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”

What If…? - “What If…Zombies?!”

The Muppet Show - “Vincent Price”

Behind The Attraction - “The Haunted Mansion”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “Houseghosts”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “Once Upon An Apple”

Prop Culture - “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Earth To Ned - “Night of the Living Ned”

The Incredible Dr. Pol - “Pol-Tergeist”

America’s Funniest Home Videos - “Scared Silly, Trick or Treat, and a Home Wrecking Rodent”

America’s Funniest Home Videos - “Tricks & Treats, Costume Party and Baby Monsters”

America’s Funniest Home Videos - “Halloween Classics, Magic Mishaps, and Spiders”

America’s Funniest Home Videos - “Halloweenies and Creepy Crawlies”

America’s Funniest Home Videos - “Halloween, Instant Karma, and Scared Stupid”

America’s Funniest Home Videos - “Halloweenies 2012 and Second Guy Bites It”

Disney Channel Halloween Episodes

A.N.T Farm - “Mutant Farm”

Big City Greens - “Blood Moon Part 1 / Blood Moon Part 2”

Bunk’d - “Camp Kiki-slasher”

DuckTales (2017) - “Terror of the Terra-firmians!”

Even Stevens - “A Very Scary Story”

Girl Meets World - “Girl Meets World of Terror”

Good Luck Charlie - “Scary Had a Little Lamb”

Goof Troop - “Hallow-Weenies”

Gravity Falls - “Summerween”

Hannah Montana - “Torn Between Two Hannahs”

Jessie - “The Whining”

K.C. Undercover - “All Howls Eve”

Kim Possible - “October 31st”

Lab Rats - “Night of The Living Virus”

Liv and Maddie - “Haunt-A-Rooney”

Lizzie McGuire - “Night of the Day of the Dead”

Mickey Mouse (Shorts) - “Ghoul Friend”

Phil of the Future - “Halloween”

Phineas and Ferb - “Terrifying Tri-State Trilogy of Terror” (Part 1 and 2)

Raven’s Home - “Switch-Or-Treat”

Recess - “Terrifying Tales of Recess”

Shake It Up - “Haunt It Up”

Sonny With A Chance - “A So Random Halloween Special”

Star vs. The Forces of Evil - “Hungry Larry/Spider with a Top Hat”

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure - “The Wrath of Ruthless Ruth”

That’s So Raven - “Don’t Have a Cow”

The Proud Family - “A Hero For Halloween”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody - “Ghost of 613”

The Suite Life On Deck - “Sea Monster Mash”

Wizards of Waverly Place - “Halloween”

Disney Junior Halloween Episodes