The Disney+ HallowStream Guide Brings Halloween Screams To Your Streaming
Disney+ has its own set of scary movies in place for the Halloween season. The streamer is taking advantage of the scary portion of the calendar to add a unique spin to the creature feature genre.
While some features fall into the classic genre, others fall more into the family-friendly realm. They all are worth popping some popcorn, turning down the lights, and getting ready for some screaming good fun.
In addition to the entire collection of “The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror”, you can watch new originals including “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales”, R.L. Stine’s Just Beyond”, and What If… Zombies?!”, a special edition of Marvel’s “What If?” series.
Check the list below for your favorite frights and get ready for the greatest scares of the season. The titles will vary depending on your market.
-
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying TalesOctober 1, 2021
Poe Dameron and BB-8 must face the greedy crime boss Graballa the Hutt, who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel.
-
Muppets Haunted MansionOctober 8, 2021
Gonzo is challenged to spend one night in The Haunted Mansion on Halloween night.
-
Just BeyondOctober 13, 2021
Middle school feels like the worst place imaginable, but for Jess, Josh, and Marco, their school may actually be the worst place in this world…or any other!
-
American Horror StoryOctober 5, 2011
An anthology horror drama series centering on different characters and locations, including a house with a murderous past, an asylum, a witch coven, a freak show, a hotel, a farmhouse in Roanoke, a cult, the apocalypse and a summer camp.
-
Edward ScissorhandsDecember 5, 1990
A small suburban town receives a visit from a castaway unfinished science experiment named Edward.
-
Gravity FallsJune 15, 2012
Twin brother and sister Dipper and Mabel Pines are in for an unexpected adventure when they spend the summer helping their great uncle Stan run a tourist trap in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon.
-
American Horror StoriesJuly 15, 2021
An anthology series of stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore.
-
HelstromOctober 16, 2020
Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.
-
The SimpsonsDecember 17, 1989
Set in Springfield, the average American town, the show focuses on the antics and everyday adventures of the Simpson family; Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, as well as a virtual cast of thousands. Since the beginning, the series has been a pop culture icon, attracting hundreds of celebrities to guest star. The show has also made name for itself in its fearless satirical take on politics, media and American life in general.
“The Simpsons” was ranked the best sitcom of all time by Rolling Stone in 2021.
If you’ve never seen it, “The Simpsons Movie” pulled together some of the series’ best writers for a wild ride.
-
HalloweentownNovember 10, 1998
On her 13th birthday, Marnie learns she’s a witch, discovers a secret portal, and is transported to Halloweentown — a magical place where ghosts and ghouls, witches and werewolves live apart from the human world. But she soon finds herself battling wicked warlocks, evil curses, and endless surprises.
-
Hocus PocusJuly 16, 1993
After 300 years of slumber, three sister witches are accidentally resurrected in Salem on Halloween night, and it is up to three kids and their newfound feline friend to put an end to the witches’ reign of terror once and for all.
-
MaleficentMay 28, 2014
A beautiful, pure-hearted young woman, Maleficent has an idyllic life growing up in a peaceable forest kingdom, until one day when an invading army threatens the harmony of the land. Maleficent rises to be the land’s fiercest protector, but she ultimately suffers a ruthless betrayal – an act that begins to turn her heart into stone. Bent on revenge, Maleficent faces an epic battle with the invading King’s successor and, as a result, places a curse upon his newborn infant Aurora. As the child grows, Maleficent realizes that Aurora holds the key to peace in the kingdom – and to Maleficent’s true happiness as well.
-
Maleficent: Mistress of EvilOctober 16, 2019
Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play.
-
The Haunted MansionNovember 25, 2003
Workaholic Jim Evers and his wife/business partner Sara get a call one night from a mansion owner, Edward Gracey, who wants to sell his house. Once the Evers family arrive at the mansion, a torrential thunderstorm of mysterious origin strands them with the brooding, eccentric Gracey, his mysterious butler, and a variety of residents both seen and unseen.
-
Wizards of Waverly PlaceOctober 12, 2007
Alex, Justin and Max Russo are not your ordinary kids - they’re wizards in training! While their parents run the Waverly Sub Station, the siblings struggle to balance their ordinary lives while learning to master their extraordinary powers.
-
The Nightmare Before ChristmasOctober 9, 1993
Tired of scaring humans every October 31 with the same old bag of tricks, Jack Skellington, the spindly king of Halloween Town, kidnaps Santa Claus and plans to deliver shrunken heads and other ghoulish gifts to children on Christmas morning. But as Christmas approaches, Jack’s rag-doll girlfriend, Sally, tries to foil his misguided plans.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service that offers exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
Movies and Series
- LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales — Premiered Friday, October 1
- Muppets Haunted Mansion — Premiered Friday, October 8
- Just Beyond — Premiered Wednesday, October 13
- Bride of Boogedy
- Can of Worms
- Don’t Look Under the Bed
- Edward Scissorhands
- Frankenweenie (2012)
- Gargoyles
- Girl vs. Monster
- Gravity Falls
- Halloweentown
- Halloweentown High
- Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
- Hocus Pocus
- Invisible Sister
- James and the Giant Peach
- Maleficent
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children
- Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire
- Mr. Boogedy
- Phantom of the Megaplex
- Return to Halloweentown
- So Weird
- Spooky Buddies
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
- The Haunted Mansion
- The Scream Team
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Twitches
- Twitches Too
- Vampirina
- Wizards of Waverly Place
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
- ZOMBIES
- ZOMBIES 2
- The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror (I - XXX) and The Simpsons Horror Collection
Shorts and Specials
- Captain Sparky Vs. The Flying Saucers
- Frankenweenie (1984)
- Lonesome Ghosts
- Mater and the Ghostlight
- The Legend of Mor’du
- Toy Story of Terror!
- Trick or Treat
- Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock!
Haunting Episodes
- WandaVision - “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”
- What If…? - “What If…Zombies?!”
- The Muppet Show - “Vincent Price”
- Behind The Attraction - “The Haunted Mansion”
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “Houseghosts”
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “Once Upon An Apple”
- Prop Culture - “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- Earth To Ned - “Night of the Living Ned”
- The Incredible Dr. Pol - “Pol-Tergeist”
- America’s Funniest Home Videos - “Scared Silly, Trick or Treat, and a Home Wrecking Rodent”
- America’s Funniest Home Videos - “Tricks & Treats, Costume Party and Baby Monsters”
- America’s Funniest Home Videos - “Halloween Classics, Magic Mishaps, and Spiders”
- America’s Funniest Home Videos - “Halloweenies and Creepy Crawlies”
- America’s Funniest Home Videos - “Halloween, Instant Karma, and Scared Stupid”
- America’s Funniest Home Videos - “Halloweenies 2012 and Second Guy Bites It”
Disney Channel Halloween Episodes
- A.N.T Farm - “Mutant Farm”
- Big City Greens - “Blood Moon Part 1 / Blood Moon Part 2”
- Bunk’d - “Camp Kiki-slasher”
- DuckTales (2017) - “Terror of the Terra-firmians!”
- Even Stevens - “A Very Scary Story”
- Girl Meets World - “Girl Meets World of Terror”
- Good Luck Charlie - “Scary Had a Little Lamb”
- Goof Troop - “Hallow-Weenies”
- Gravity Falls - “Summerween”
- Hannah Montana - “Torn Between Two Hannahs”
- Jessie - “The Whining”
- K.C. Undercover - “All Howls Eve”
- Kim Possible - “October 31st”
- Lab Rats - “Night of The Living Virus”
- Liv and Maddie - “Haunt-A-Rooney”
- Lizzie McGuire - “Night of the Day of the Dead”
- Mickey Mouse (Shorts) - “Ghoul Friend”
- Phil of the Future - “Halloween”
- Phineas and Ferb - “Terrifying Tri-State Trilogy of Terror” (Part 1 and 2)
- Raven’s Home - “Switch-Or-Treat”
- Recess - “Terrifying Tales of Recess”
- Shake It Up - “Haunt It Up”
- Sonny With A Chance - “A So Random Halloween Special”
- Star vs. The Forces of Evil - “Hungry Larry/Spider with a Top Hat”
- Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure - “The Wrath of Ruthless Ruth”
- That’s So Raven - “Don’t Have a Cow”
- The Proud Family - “A Hero For Halloween”
- The Suite Life of Zack & Cody - “Ghost of 613”
- The Suite Life On Deck - “Sea Monster Mash”
- Wizards of Waverly Place - “Halloween”
Disney Junior Halloween Episodes
- Doc McStuffins - “Boo-Hoo to You! / It’s Glow Time”
- Doc McStuffins - “Hallie Halloween / Don’t Fence Me In”
- Doc McStuffins “Mirror, Mirror On My Penguin / Hide and Eek!”
- Fancy Nancy - “Nancy’s Costume Clash / Nancy’s Ghostly Halloween”
- Goldie & Bear - “Witch Cat is Which? / Trick or Treat Trouble”
- Handy Manny - “Halloween / Squeeze’s Magic Show”
- Henry Hugglemonster - “Halloween Scramble / Scouts Night Out”
- Henry Hugglemonster - “Huggleween Moon”
- Imagination Movers - “A Monster Problem”
- Imagination Movers - “Haunted Halloween”
- Jake and the Never Land Pirates - “Escape from Ghost Island / The Island of Doctor Undergear”
- Jake and the Never Land Pirates - “Night of the Golden Pumpkin / Trick or Treasure!”
- Jake and the Never Land Pirates - “Phantoms of Never-Nether Land / Magical Mayhem”
- Jake and the Never Land Pirates - “Pirate Ghost Story / Queen Izzybella”
- Jake and the Never Land Pirates - “Tricks, Treats and Treasure! / Season of the Sea Witch”
- Little Einsteins - “A Little Einsteins Halloween”
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers - “Goof Mansion / A Doozy Night of Mystery”
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers - “The Haunted Hot Rod / Pete’s Ghostly Gala”
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse - “Mickey’s Monster Musical” (Part 1 and 2)
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse - “Mickey’s Treat”
- Miles from Tomorrowland - “Ghost Moon / Stormy Night in a Dark Nebula”
- Muppet Babies - “Happy Hallowocka!/The Teeth-Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes”
- Out of the Box - “Trick or Treat”
- Puppy Dog Pals - “Return to the Pumpkin Patch / Haunted Howl-oween”
- Sheriff Callie’s Wild West - “The Great Hallow”
- Sofia the First - “Cauldronation Day”
- Sofia the First - “Ghostly Gala”
- Sofia the First - “Princess Butterfly”
- The Lion Guard - “Beware the Zimwi”
- Vampirina - “Hauntleyween / Frankenflower”