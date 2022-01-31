 Skip to Content
Free Arts Streaming Platform Broadstream Launches with 90 Originals

Lauren Forristal

The free arts and arts-adjacent streaming service Broadstream launched with 90 original pieces of content. From genres like theatre and comedy to music, spoken word, politics, and fandom, the platform has free content that is specifically curated for young and diverse viewers, including those who identify as BIPOC and LGBTQIA+.

Broadstream Chief Executive and Chief Creative Officer Cori Silberman-Sais said, “Broadstream is on the cutting-edge of content creation because we empower talented artists to tell meaningful stories that resonate with viewers who are desperate for dynamic entertainment that speaks to them… Producing a slate of groundbreaking original programming that pushes the boundaries of arts entertainment is the very thing that makes Broadstream so relevant and necessary.”

Founder Jana Shea firmly stated, “Art is a right, not a privilege… No person should be unable to access high-end art due to their race, sexuality, gender, religion, place of birth, or financial status.”

Shea, a film and theatre producer and co-founder of Seaview Productions, founded the free streaming service along with Borderlight Entertainment founder Joseph Abate and Bandits Roost Entertainment. Their mission is to empower and feature artists who have been historically marginalized. Artists receive a share of Broadstream’s advertisement sales revenue.

Broadstream’s initial slate includes “Game Night with Eden & Kamilah,” the interview series “The Inbetween,” “Living for the Next Generation,” “Taste the Stage,” “Teen Time Travelers,” and lots more.

