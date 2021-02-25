The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Will Debut in April 2021

After being pushed back from 2020, we finally know when Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” will make its debut. The 10-episode fourth season will premiere on April 28th, 2021. The show was original supposed to premiere in 2020, but was shutdown just two weeks into production due to COVID-19.

Like previous seasons, the show will debut with three episodes at once, with each remaining episode premiering weekly thereafter. The show has already been renewed for a fifth season, which was revealed at Disney Investor Day.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” stars Elizabeth Moss (Offred), which takes place in Gilead where fertility rates have collapsed. Set in a dystopian future, fertile women are forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship.

Season 3, which debuted in June 2019, was driven by June’s resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds. Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: Blessed be the fight.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Trailer