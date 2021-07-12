The Loki Season Finale; Meet The Magnolia Network; An Animated King James: Here’s The Best In Streaming This Week

There’s lots of sports streaming this week: The MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday on Fox, The WNBA All-Star Game is Wednesday on ESPN, The British Open runs Thursday through Sunday on NBC, Golf Channel, and Peacock, The Tour de France hits the Champs Elysses next Sunday on NBC Sports Network and Peacock, and we are just over a week away from the first Olympic action from Tokyo.

But with all that being said, there’s still a lot of good stuff to be found outside the sporting world this week.

Loki Will Find Out What’s Behind The Veil In The Season Finale

Case-in-point: The Big Question that has been on Loki fans’ minds will finally be answered this week. Who is pulling the strings behind the TVA? Is it Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw)? Could it be Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino)? Maybe even Miss Minutes (Tara Strong)? Or could even be one of the assorted number of Lokis (Tom Hiddleston, Richard E. Grant & others) that we have met over the course of the series? Or — is there still someone else we have yet to meet? Find out in the season finale of Marvel Studios’ Loki, streaming on Wednesday on Disney+.

Meet Turner & Hooch

An ambitious, by-the-book US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog that may become the partner he needs. Josh Peck plays the son of the detective portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 Disney comedy Turner & Hooch in the new Disney+ series — also titled Turner & Hooch — premiering on Friday on Disney+

The King Of Horror, Eli Roth, Brings Fin To Shark Week

Over on Discovery and Discovery+ it’s Shark Week, which means it’s wall-to-wall sharks for everyone, but the big thing to watch for from Shark Week is the documentary Fin by the spectacular horror genius filmmaker Eli Roth.

As opposed to the blood-splattering gore that Roth made famous in Hostel and The Green Inferno, in Fin, the director is tackling the environmental cause of the needless slaughter of millions of sharks under the heels of a vast criminal enterprise that could lead to the extinction of the species.

“‘Fin’ is the scariest film I’ve ever made, and certainly the most dangerous, but I wanted to send a message of hope to end this needless massacre of sharks,” Roth said. “They keep our oceans clean to produce half our oxygen, and they deserve our respect and deserve to be saved.”

Fin streams exclusively Tuesday on Discovery+

Welcome To The Magnolia Network

The long-awaited Magnolia app — home for the new Magnolia Network — debuts on Thursday. The Magnolia Network is where viewers will be able to stream shows from the new venture by Chip and Joanna Gaines. New shows coming to the network include Fixer Upper Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, For The Love Of Kitchens, Homegrown, and plenty of others.

Viewers will find the new shows exclusively on the Magnolia app and the Magnolia Network section of Discovery+ until the linear version of the network premieres on cable and satellite systems in January 2022.

Dr. Death Makes The Leap From Hit Podcast To Streaming Series

The disturbingly true story of a Dallas surgeon whose patients entered his operating room for routine spinal surgeries and left maimed or worse comes to life in a Peacock Original based on the popular Wondery podcast, Dr. Death. The new Peacock series stars Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater. Dr. Death premieres on Peacock on Thursday.

It’s Time For The Space Jam, Y’all

Over on HBO Max, NBA All-Star LeBron James makes his way to Toon World to meet Bugs Bunny in Space Jam A New Legacy. The stand-alone spinoff of the 1996 original has “King James” recruiting a team to save his son from the nefarious clutches of Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) by playing against the “Goon Squad.” The new Space Jam movie opens on Friday simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Turn Out The Lights For The Series Premiere of American Horror Stories

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have taken the formula from their award-winning horror anthology FX series American Horror Story and turned it sideways to bring a spin-off to streaming audiences on Hulu. American Horror Stories premieres on Thursday, streaming under the FX on Hulu banner. The first week of the new anthology series will bring two episodes with a set of characters that may — at least somewhat — appear familiar to Classic AHS fans, at least on the surface.

Season Two of Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines is Coming | Magnolia Network