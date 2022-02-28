New Amazon Fire TV Update Puts End to Third-Party Launchers

With the latest Fire TV software updates, Amazon is putting an end to third-party launchers.

Amazon’s Fire TV platform is built on top of Android OS, which adds a lot of flexibility to the platform, and some viewers have used the launchers to create personalized shortcuts; including replacing the Fire TV home screen, customizing their on-screen design, “What to Watch” recommendations, and more. As reported by Finnzz on Reddit, Amazon’s new update blocks Android launchers on Fire TV.

Likely one of the main reasons that the streamer would move to eliminate these customizations is that they also remove ads from the service, one of the primary earning sources for Amazon.

The company has a long history of quickly patching workarounds that allow consumers from using anything other than Amazon’s own home screen interface on Fire TVs. However, for over a year now, Launcher Manager has made it possible for users to customize the home screen, however, the most recent update finally closed this loophole.

While there is apparently a workaround that allows users to block software updates, by enabling it, that means that customers will also be blocking any future new features that the service rolls out.

Furthermore, Amazon isn’t doing anything out of the ordinary here. Other companies like Huawei have locked down the ability to replace its software with a third-party alternative, and Google’s Chromecast with Google TV also limits how effective these launchers can be.

