The NFL Channel Now Available For Free on VIZIO SmartCast TVs

The NFL has partnered with VIZIO to expand the The NFL Channel. Unlike NFL Network, which is available on Live TV Streaming Services, which airs live games, news, and highlights — the NFL Channel will focus on classic games, countdown shows, and season recaps.

“VIZIO is pleased to offer our millions of viewers free access to NFL content and programming on the NFL Channel,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development, VIZIO. “This addition to VIZIO’s extensive channel lineup allows SmartCast viewers access to some of the best moments in NFL history.”

The NFL Channel is curated for NFL fans that includes highlights and replays of some of the most memorable matchups in NFL history as well as other compelling library content. Additionally, the NFL Channel will include past seasons of Hard Knocks along with series such as NFL Game Replay, NFL Mic’d Up, NFL Top 10, The Top 100 Players of 2019 and Around the NFL.

The NFL Channel airs around-the-clock and also features in-season game recaps, matchup previews, press conferences and more.

“We are thrilled to provide fans more exciting NFL content from their favorite teams and players year-round through the NFL Channel on VIZIO,” said Jesse Wallace, NFL Vice President of Affiliate Sales and Distribution. “We know our fans will enjoy rediscovering award-winning shows and reliving some of the greatest games and moments that make the NFL special.”

The NFL Channel first came to free streaming services on Pluto TV in August 2019.