PGA TOUR LIVE Makes Exclusive ESPN+ Debut, With New Features Coming January 20th

The new era of PGA Tour coverage on ESPN+ tees off today with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Last month, the PGA Tour and ESPN announced an expanded and extended streaming coverage deal that would see 3,200 new hours of live streaming available for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours, including live coverage of 35 tournaments.

Starting from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the island of Maui in Hawaii, PGA Tour LIVE will debut their coverage only on ESPN+. Live coverage starts at 2:20 PM ET, with coverage of the opening tee shot of the new year, followed by combined Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage.

Thursday-Saturday, 2:15 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups)/6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Featured Holes)

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. (Featured Groups)/4 p.m.-8 p.m. (Featured Holes)

Then on January 20, comes new streaming feeds that will bring expanded coverage of events beginning with The American Express (January 20-23, 2022). “PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+” will offer fans four live feeds for each tournament:

Main Feed: primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

When network television coverage begins, the four streams will pivot to two featured groups and two featured holes so fans can continue to engage with PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ in addition to the telecast.

The main telecast will be on Golf Channel on Thursday and Friday, with NBC airing two hours of coverage on Sunday.

Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, 4-6 p.m. ET (NBC), 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Limited to only TOUR winners from the previous calendar year, the playing field for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions includes the current top two players in the world in No. 1 Jon Rahm and No. 2, Collin Morikawa.

The field also includes reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, and 45-time PGA TOUR winner Phil Mickelson, who qualified for this year’s event with his historic PGA Championship win in May, becoming the oldest major champion in history and the first-ever over the age of 50.

Rahm currently leads the field as the betting favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, bringing in +750 odds to win the tournament and only fetching -200 to finish in the top 10. Mickelson is +10000 to win the whole thing.