The Real World Revival to Help Kick Off Paramount+ Launch

MTV’s latest show still won’t help the “MTV doesn’t play music anymore” crowd, but at least it’s a throwback to the early days of the pioneering TV station.

ViacomCBS announced today that the original cast of the legendary unscripted franchise “The Real World” would return for a multi-episode docuseries exclusive to Paramount+ when the platform relaunches this March. Becky, Andre, Heather, Julie, Norman, Eric, and Kevin will all head back to the iconic SoHo loft to discuss the wildest moments from the original series and discuss how these situations would fare in today’s climate.

“The Real World” was one of, if not the very first, reality TV show — a stark difference from today’s television climate, where reality shows dominate the airwaves. It was among the first shows to tackle difficult, real-world issues such as addictions, mental health issues, LGBTQ+ issues, HIV and AIDS, and more. The Real World, along with other MTV properties like “Beavis and Butthead” and “Road Rules,” helped shape an entire generation of viewers during the 1990s.

“MTV’s The Real World has been credited with creating the Reality TV genre and was one of the first series that tackled important and yet unrepresented topics of the time, from HIV/AIDS, race, gender, orientation and religion,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment Group. “With Paramount+ being the home to so many global reality hit franchises, it seems only fitting to bring back the franchise and cast that started it all.”

Paramount+ launches in the U.S. and Latin America on March 4, 2021. Currently, customers of CBS All Access (which will become Paramount+) is currently $5.99 for the ad-supported version and $9.99 for the ad-free version, but the company still hasn’t mentioned if those prices will stick upon the reboot. For a limited time, you can get your first year 50% OFF (or just $2.50 a month) if you sign-up before the service launches on March 4th.

