The Roku Channel Adding 17 New Linear Channels To Lineup

Michael King

On Tuesday morning, Roku announced the addition of 17 new channels to The Roku Channel, expanding their lineup to more than 200 channels.

Starting on Tuesday, 16 new linear channels will go live across a wide variety of genres. Additionally, a new linear channel dedicated to The Wiggles will go live on Thursday, August 19.

“Roku is rooted in creating better streaming experiences for our users, using our brand pillars of ease, value, and choice to guide us,” said Ashley Hovey, Director of The Roku Channel. “The demand for free, quality programming continues to be of importance to our streamers. We’ve seen linear streaming explode over the last year and we’re very excited to offer an all-new lineup of great channels with some of the most-recognized franchises to our users.”

Starting this week, the new linear programming joining The Roku Channel includes:

The Roku Channel first launched live, linear programming in 2018, and now that has become a core part of the overall experience of The Roku Channel, along with the expansion of programming of Roku Originals.

Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 190 live linear streaming channels and more than 40,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.

The service also made a splash by the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.

Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Showtime, STARZ, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.

Since its launch in 2019, the Kids & Family genre area on The Roku Channel has seen exponential growth. In Q2 2021, Kids & Family programming on The Roku Channel was streamed by more households than any other AVOD kids and family stand-alone channel on the Roku platform.

Less than a week ago, The Roku Channel launched an all-new slate of 23 Roku Originals. This is in addition to the original content launched on The Roku Channel in May, much of it coming from the catalog of Quibi shows Roku acquired earlier this year.

In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS, and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. For more information, visit therokuchannel.roku.com.

