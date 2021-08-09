The Roku Channel Adding 23 New Roku Originals on Friday, August 13

Roku has announced an all-new slate of 23 Roku Originals debuting on The Roku Channel on Friday, August 13. This is in addition to the 30 Roku Originals launched in May. These are coming from the catalog of Quibi shows Roku acquired earlier this year.

Roku has already been nominated for eight Emmy Awards, along with the new titles, Roku is making the Emmy-nominated Mapleworth Murders available to viewers of The Roku Channel.

Along with the other Roku Originals premiering Friday, there are four all-new, never-before-seen shows premiering exclusively on The Roku Channel in the US, Canada and the UK, including:

Eye Candy : featuring host Josh Groban

: featuring host Josh Groban Squeaky Clean : a first-of-its-kind clearing competition hosted by Leslie Jordan

: a first-of-its-kind clearing competition hosted by Leslie Jordan Thanks a Million (season 2) : executive produced by Jennifer Lopez and featuring guests including Matthew McCaughey, Chris Rock, Vanessa Hudgens, Lana Condor, and many more.

: executive produced by Jennifer Lopez and featuring guests including Matthew McCaughey, Chris Rock, Vanessa Hudgens, Lana Condor, and many more. What Happens in Hollywood: directed by Marina Zenovich

“While it’s only been a few months since the launch of Roku Originals, the response has been overwhelming,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Programming Roku. “We’re excited to keep the drumbeat of premium series, featuring Hollywood’s top talent, available only on the Roku Channel with this next slate of original programming.”

Roku’s Head of Scripted Programming Colin Davis continued, “Viewers will be on the edge of their seats with thrillers like ‘The Stranger’, ‘Survive’ and ‘Wireless,’ and then can laugh themselves silly with ‘Mapleworth Murders.’ These August additions continue to prove that we can offer something for everyone, and we could not be prouder for them to be devoured by the massive Roku audience.”

Learn More roku.com Roku Channel The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 190 live linear streaming channels and more than 40,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits. … The service also made a splash by the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow. Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Showtime, STARZ, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.

Roku Originals accounted for all five of the top television programs streamed on The Roku Channel this summer (between May 20 and July 18) by unique views. The Roku Channel saw robust growth with streaming hours more than doubling year-over-year in Q2 2021. According to Nielsen, streaming reach ratings for the month of June, The Roku Channel was the number 6 streaming channel by household reach in America, behind Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Netflix.

From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals gives viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. For the first time ever, The Roku Channel is debuting four all-new Roku Originals series — ‘Eye Candy,’ ‘Squeaky Clean,’ season two of ‘Thanks a Million,’ and ‘What Happens in Hollywood.’ A total of 23 new programs will be available to viewers for free on The Roku Channel starting August 13, including:



In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS, and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. For more information, visit therokuchannel.roku.com.

More Roku Originals Coming to The Roku Channel