The Roku Channel Adds 25 More Free Streaming Channels

Roku has announced an additional 25 free linear channels on The Roku Channel that they made available for viewers starting on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of linear channels listed in the Roku Channel guide to more than 190 channels.

According to the streamer, these are the channels that were added:

Adventure TV — Adventure TV is a channel with inspiring shows that take viewers beyond everyday destinations. From around the world to around the block, Adventure TV excites and inspires the adventurer in all of us.

— Adventure TV is a channel with inspiring shows that take viewers beyond everyday destinations. From around the world to around the block, Adventure TV excites and inspires the adventurer in all of us. America’s Test Kitchen — America’s Test Kitchen has been teaching home cooks how to be successful in the kitchen since 1993. Our mission is to empower and inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen.

— America’s Test Kitchen has been teaching home cooks how to be successful in the kitchen since 1993. Our mission is to empower and inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen. beIN Sports Xtra Español — A 24/7 Spanish language channel offering world-class LIVE sports, news, analysis, and highlights.

— A 24/7 Spanish language channel offering world-class LIVE sports, news, analysis, and highlights. CINEVAULT 70s — Once upon a time in Hollywood they made great movies, you dig? Enjoy the classic films of CINEVAULT 70s

— Once upon a time in Hollywood they made great movies, you dig? Enjoy the classic films of CINEVAULT 70s CINEVAULT 80s — Think 80s hair was big? Our stars are bigger. Hollywood’s biggest stars are ‘fer sure’ the highlight of these totally awesome movies from an epic decade.

— Think 80s hair was big? Our stars are bigger. Hollywood’s biggest stars are ‘fer sure’ the highlight of these totally awesome movies from an epic decade. Degrassi — Class is in session! Relive all the best moments from everyone’s favorite high school drama.

— Class is in session! Relive all the best moments from everyone’s favorite high school drama. Divorce Court — Daily relationship and common-sense advice from the Honorable Judges of Divorce Court.

— Daily relationship and common-sense advice from the Honorable Judges of Divorce Court. Don’t Tell the Bride — Don’t Tell The Bride is the home of weddings… with a twist. With the groom solely in control of every aspect of the big day from budgeting, picking THE DRESS, and planning the bachelorette without any help from his spouse to be, what could possibly go wrong?

— Don’t Tell The Bride is the home of weddings… with a twist. With the groom solely in control of every aspect of the big day from budgeting, picking THE DRESS, and planning the bachelorette without any help from his spouse to be, what could possibly go wrong? Dr. G Medical Examiner — Renowned coroner Dr. Jan Garavaglia provides explanations and theories for mysterious causes of death that don’t make visible sense.

— Renowned coroner Dr. Jan Garavaglia provides explanations and theories for mysterious causes of death that don’t make visible sense. Fuse Backstage — On Fuse Backstage superstars and emerging talent light up this collection of music bios, performances, reality shows, docs, and films.

— On Fuse Backstage superstars and emerging talent light up this collection of music bios, performances, reality shows, docs, and films. Fuse Beat — Fuse Beat moves to the rhythm of Black culture.

— Fuse Beat moves to the rhythm of Black culture. Frontdoor –– Welcome, FrontDoor. Offering information and inspiration to help you make the most out of your home. Whether it’s four walls or something more exotic, our programs will inspire viewers to create that feeling of “home” anywhere.

–– Welcome, FrontDoor. Offering information and inspiration to help you make the most out of your home. Whether it’s four walls or something more exotic, our programs will inspire viewers to create that feeling of “home” anywhere. Heartland — Visit the Heartland ranch in Alberta, Canada, and its close-knit multi-generational family in the CBC’s longest-running hourlong drama series.

— Visit the Heartland ranch in Alberta, Canada, and its close-knit multi-generational family in the CBC’s longest-running hourlong drama series. Impact Wrestling — The IMPACT! Wrestling Channel puts the spotlight on over 18 years of incredible professional wrestling action, featuring addictive storylines, awe-inspiring athleticism, and larger-than-life personalities.

— The IMPACT! Wrestling Channel puts the spotlight on over 18 years of incredible professional wrestling action, featuring addictive storylines, awe-inspiring athleticism, and larger-than-life personalities. Jack Hanna Channel — Welcome to Jack Hanna’s wildlife! From radical reptiles to ferocious felines, adventure awaits on The Jack Hanna Channel

— Welcome to Jack Hanna’s wildlife! From radical reptiles to ferocious felines, adventure awaits on The Jack Hanna Channel Johnny Carson TV — The Johnny Carson TV channel is home for all of your favorite classic Carson moments: Animal Antics, The Best of Carnac, Legendary Stand-Up comedians, and more!

— The Johnny Carson TV channel is home for all of your favorite classic Carson moments: Animal Antics, The Best of Carnac, Legendary Stand-Up comedians, and more! Kids Pang — Here comes Miniforce rangers, Vroomiz animal cars, Watch-Car power racing battles, Monkart monsters, and more! Let your imagination save the world, go on exciting adventures, and find a righteous heart and friendship on Kids Pang TV.

— Here comes Miniforce rangers, Vroomiz animal cars, Watch-Car power racing battles, Monkart monsters, and more! Let your imagination save the world, go on exciting adventures, and find a righteous heart and friendship on Kids Pang TV. Law&Crime — Law&Crime features daily trial coverage and original legal and true crime programs.

— Law&Crime features daily trial coverage and original legal and true crime programs. Rakuten Viki — Rakuten Viki is the ultimate destination for K-Dramas and Asian entertainment. With 1000s of new and classic dramas and movies subtitled in over 100 languages, you’d be sure to find your favorites 24/7!

— Rakuten Viki is the ultimate destination for K-Dramas and Asian entertainment. With 1000s of new and classic dramas and movies subtitled in over 100 languages, you’d be sure to find your favorites 24/7! Real Crime –– Crime, justice, law and order … Real Crime is the place to investigate criminal cases of all types – from killers to kidnappers, from theft to fraud. Whether searching for missing persons, delving into the psyche of murderers or exploring the criminal justice system, we are your true crime fix.

–– Crime, justice, law and order … Real Crime is the place to investigate criminal cases of all types – from killers to kidnappers, from theft to fraud. Whether searching for missing persons, delving into the psyche of murderers or exploring the criminal justice system, we are your true crime fix. Rotten Tomatoes — The Rotten Tomatoes channel is the one-stop source for movie & TV fans! We go beyond the score with fresh takes on favorite scenes, trailers; plus mind-blowing conversations and laugh-out-loud games.

— The Rotten Tomatoes channel is the one-stop source for movie & TV fans! We go beyond the score with fresh takes on favorite scenes, trailers; plus mind-blowing conversations and laugh-out-loud games. Super Simple Songs — Super Simple makes learning fun and simple! Sing along with all your favorite Super Simple Songs or watch shows with your favorite Super Simple characters like The Bumble Nums or Carl’s Car Wash.

— Super Simple makes learning fun and simple! Sing along with all your favorite Super Simple Songs or watch shows with your favorite Super Simple characters like The Bumble Nums or Carl’s Car Wash. Slugterra — Follow Eli as he explores the 99 caverns. Each filled with adventure, opponents, and slugs to be discovered!

— Follow Eli as he explores the 99 caverns. Each filled with adventure, opponents, and slugs to be discovered! VICE — We tell stories others are not telling, to spark curiosity and discovery, challenge assumptions and always entertain. Expect premium series and documentaries covering culture and entertainment, food, tech, sports, and news.

— We tell stories others are not telling, to spark curiosity and discovery, challenge assumptions and always entertain. Expect premium series and documentaries covering culture and entertainment, food, tech, sports, and news. Xumo Crime TV — Like your TV packed with thrills and a side of suspense? The case you try and solve in your dreams is now streaming on Xumo Crime TV.

The Roku Channel is free for all Roku subscribers. In addition, the Roku Channel is available to Fire TV users as a stand-alone free app, and to viewers on the web also.