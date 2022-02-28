Roku Channel Launches New ‘Add to Save List’ Feature

The Roku Channel has added a Save List feature to make keeping track of your favorite TV shows and movies simpler and easier. Rohit Mahto, Director of Product Management at Roku, announced the feature in a blog post last week.

Simply select a title and click “Add to Save List” and it will be added to your Save List row on The Roku Channel. The new feature is available across on the home screen on TV, web, and mobile devices in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

If you want to remove a title, just select “Remove from Save List.” Roku users streaming through TVs and players can also hit the “*” button to quickly remove a title from the list.

The majority of other streaming services already have similar features. Netflix has an “Add to My List” option, Hulu has “Add to My Stuff,” while Disney+ and HBO Max both have “+” buttons.

The Save List is just one way that Roku has improved The Roku Channel in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Roku added 25 linear channels to their Live TV Guide. The channels include AfrolandTV, BlackPix, Ax Men, Crime ThrillHer, FOX Weather, Ice Road Truckers, Modern Marvels, Project Runway, and Total Crime.

In addition, Roku also retired a feature on Feb. 23. The streamer’s users can no longer launch or download private channels. However, Roku has replaced private channels with two new features: Beta channels and the Independent Developer Kit.

“With the release of the IDK and beta channels, Roku will remove non-certified channels from the platform by March 2022. The Roku IDK and beta channel feature will facilitate broader innovation, improve beta testing, and offer a better development experience and a more standardized development process across streaming platforms,” the company stated.

The Independent Developer Kit enables developers to explore the platform’s capabilities and personalize their Roku experience. The new beta channel feature is an industry-standard on streaming platforms for developers to test their apps before publishing.