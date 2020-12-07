The Roku Channel Unlocks Full Seasons of Premium Shows and Adds Holiday Music Channels For “Winter Streamland”

The Roku Channel has a line-up full of free premium streaming content as part of their “Winter Streamland”. Starting today through the end of the year, The Roku Channel will have free full seasons of select shows from premium channels like Showtime, STARZ, Sundance Now, AcornTV, and more.

Some series with full seasons available:

“The Affair” (Showtime)

“The Bureau” (Sundance Now)

“City on a Hill” (Showtime)

“Inspector George Gently” (AcornTV)

“A House Divided” (UMC)

“The L Word: Generation Q” (Showtime)

“Ray Donovan” (Showtime)

“The Restaurant” (Sundance Now)

“The Spanish Princess” Part 1 (STARZ)

“Work in Progress” (Showtime)

In addition to full seasons of those shows, they will also have selection of episodes from series on Acorn TV, AMC+, A&E Crime Central, BET+, EPIX, Hallmark Movies Now, KOCOWA, Lifetime Movie Club, Noggin, Pantaya, Qello Concerts by Stingray, SHOWTIME, Shudder, STARZ, Stingray Karaoke, Topic, UP Faith and Family, and Urban Movie Channel (UMC).

The Roku Channel has also partnered with iHeartRadio to bring free holiday music. Streamers can listen to iHeartChristmas iHeartChristmas Classics, HeartChristmas Country, iHeartChristmas R&B and iHeartChristmas Rock.

Starting on December 13th, The Roku Channel will launch “12 Days of Holiday Cheer” focused on popular children’s programs including, Cave Club Series, Hot Wheels, Jillian’s Mystery Craft Box, and Like Nastya.

Last quarter, Roku said that The Roku Channel now reaches an estimated 54 million people and grew streaming hours faster than any other top channel on the Roku platform. The also launched the free streaming service on Amazon Fire TV devices in October.