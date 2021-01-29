The Snyder Cut of “Justice League” to Debut on HBO Max on March 18

We finally know when the Synder Cut will debut. The much anticipated release of Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” will debut on HBO Max on March 18th. According to Snyder, the movie will have a four-hour runtime and will not be split up into a miniseries as once anticipated.

The company announced last May that it will exclusively world premiere Snyder’s director’s cut of the Warner Bros. Pictures/DC feature film in 2021. Fans had been actively pushing the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement since 2017.

In the original 2017 film, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince assemble a team of metahumans consisting of Barry Allen, Arthur Curry and Victor Stone to face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and the Parademons who are on the hunt for three Mother Boxes on Earth.

According to Fandom, “Snyder left the project allegedly to spend time with his family after a personal tragedy, though there is speculation that he also did so in order to avoid having to direct mandated reshoots.” Thus, Joss Whedon wrote and directed the reshoots, which heavily modified the film.

The project is rumored to be 214 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes) long, compared to the 120-minute Whedon version. The 2017 release of “Justice League” received mixed reviews and only grossed $230 million domestically and $650 million worldwide — less than “Wonder Woman” ($821 million), “Aquaman” ($1.1 billion), and “Batman v. Superman” ($873 million).