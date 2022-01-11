 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Cracks Netflix’s Top 10 Most Streamed Shows - See the List

Ben Bowman

Henry Cavill is flexing his muscles on the Netflix charts. Season 2 of “The Witcher” is now among Netflix’s most-watched shows of all time. If you check the movie charts, it looks like Q4 was exceptionally strong for Netflix - “Don't Look Up” and “Red Notice” are the most-watched films in the streamer’s history.

Netflix recently changed the way it measures its data, switching from a metric of how many people watched at least two minutes of a show or movie to a cumulative watch-time score.

Most Watched Shows on Netflix

  • Bridgerton

    December 25, 2020

    Wealth, lust, and betrayal set in the backdrop of Regency era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

    Shonda Rhimes’ steamy series racked up a record 625 million hours of view time in its first 28 days on Netflix.

  • Stranger Things

    July 15, 2016

    When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.

    Season 3 was the show’s most popular yet.

  • The Witcher

    December 20, 2019

    Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

    Season 1 had over 541 million hours of view time in the first four weeks.

  • 13 Reasons Why

    March 31, 2017

    After a teenage girl’s perplexing suicide, a classmate receives a series of tapes that unravel the mystery of her tragic choice.

    Season 2 edged out Season 1 for viewers.

  • 13 Reasons Why

    March 31, 2017

    Season 1 of this series occupies the 5th spot on the list.

  • Maid

    October 1, 2021

    After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses and fights to provide a better future for her child.

  • You

    September 9, 2018

    A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

    Season 3 was this show’s biggest so far.

  • The Witcher

    December 20, 2019

    Season 2 just cracked the chart.

  • You

    September 9, 2018

    Season 2 of the show brought in 457 million view hours.

  • Stranger Things

    July 15, 2016

    Season 2 of the sci-fi series holds on to its spot in the Top 10 with 427 million hours.

When it comes to movies, Netflix is scoring with the co-leads of “The Proposal.” Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds are very popular.

Most Watched Movies on Netflix (English)

  • Red Notice

    November 4, 2021

    An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what will happen.

    364 million hours of this star-studded film were streamed in the first 28 days.

  • Don't Look Up

    December 7, 2021

    Two low-level astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

    This movie boasts an all-star cast including Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

  • Bird Box

    December 13, 2018

    Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.

  • Extraction

    April 24, 2020

    Tyler Rake, a fearless mercenary who offers his services on the black market, embarks on a dangerous mission when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a Mumbai crime lord.

  • The Unforgivable

    November 24, 2021

    A woman is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.

  • The Irishman

    November 1, 2019

    Pennsylvania, 1956. Frank Sheeran, a war veteran of Irish origin who works as a truck driver, accidentally meets mobster Russell Bufalino. Once Frank becomes his trusted man, Bufalino sends him to Chicago with the task of helping Jimmy Hoffa, a powerful union leader related to organized crime, with whom Frank will maintain a close friendship for nearly twenty years.

  • The Kissing Booth 2

    July 24, 2020

    With college decisions looming, Elle juggles her long-distance romance with Noah, changing relationship with bestie Lee and feelings for a new classmate.

  • 6 Underground

    December 10, 2019

    After faking his death, a tech billionaire recruits a team of international operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.

  • Spenser Confidential

    March 6, 2020

    Spenser, a former Boston patrolman who just got out from prison, teams up with Hawk, an aspiring fighter, to unravel the truth behind the death of two police officers.

  • Enola Holmes

    September 23, 2020

    While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.