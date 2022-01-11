‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Cracks Netflix’s Top 10 Most Streamed Shows - See the List
Henry Cavill is flexing his muscles on the Netflix charts. Season 2 of “The Witcher” is now among Netflix’s most-watched shows of all time. If you check the movie charts, it looks like Q4 was exceptionally strong for Netflix - “Don't Look Up” and “Red Notice” are the most-watched films in the streamer’s history.
Netflix recently changed the way it measures its data, switching from a metric of how many people watched at least two minutes of a show or movie to a cumulative watch-time score.
Most Watched Shows on Netflix
-
BridgertonDecember 25, 2020
Wealth, lust, and betrayal set in the backdrop of Regency era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.
Shonda Rhimes’ steamy series racked up a record 625 million hours of view time in its first 28 days on Netflix.
-
Stranger ThingsJuly 15, 2016
When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.
Season 3 was the show’s most popular yet.
-
The WitcherDecember 20, 2019
Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.
Season 1 had over 541 million hours of view time in the first four weeks.
-
13 Reasons WhyMarch 31, 2017
After a teenage girl’s perplexing suicide, a classmate receives a series of tapes that unravel the mystery of her tragic choice.
Season 2 edged out Season 1 for viewers.
-
-
MaidOctober 1, 2021
After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses and fights to provide a better future for her child.
-
YouSeptember 9, 2018
A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.
Season 3 was this show’s biggest so far.
-
-
-
Stranger ThingsJuly 15, 2016
Season 2 of the sci-fi series holds on to its spot in the Top 10 with 427 million hours.
When it comes to movies, Netflix is scoring with the co-leads of “The Proposal.” Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds are very popular.
Most Watched Movies on Netflix (English)
-
Red NoticeNovember 4, 2021
An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what will happen.
364 million hours of this star-studded film were streamed in the first 28 days.
-
Don't Look UpDecember 7, 2021
Two low-level astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.
This movie boasts an all-star cast including Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.
-
Bird BoxDecember 13, 2018
Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.
-
ExtractionApril 24, 2020
Tyler Rake, a fearless mercenary who offers his services on the black market, embarks on a dangerous mission when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a Mumbai crime lord.
-
The UnforgivableNovember 24, 2021
A woman is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.
-
The IrishmanNovember 1, 2019
Pennsylvania, 1956. Frank Sheeran, a war veteran of Irish origin who works as a truck driver, accidentally meets mobster Russell Bufalino. Once Frank becomes his trusted man, Bufalino sends him to Chicago with the task of helping Jimmy Hoffa, a powerful union leader related to organized crime, with whom Frank will maintain a close friendship for nearly twenty years.
-
The Kissing Booth 2July 24, 2020
With college decisions looming, Elle juggles her long-distance romance with Noah, changing relationship with bestie Lee and feelings for a new classmate.
-
6 UndergroundDecember 10, 2019
After faking his death, a tech billionaire recruits a team of international operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.
-
Spenser ConfidentialMarch 6, 2020
Spenser, a former Boston patrolman who just got out from prison, teams up with Hawk, an aspiring fighter, to unravel the truth behind the death of two police officers.
-
Enola HolmesSeptember 23, 2020
While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord.