‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Cracks Netflix’s Top 10 Most Streamed Shows - See the List

Henry Cavill is flexing his muscles on the Netflix charts. Season 2 of “The Witcher” is now among Netflix’s most-watched shows of all time. If you check the movie charts, it looks like Q4 was exceptionally strong for Netflix - “Don't Look Up” and “Red Notice” are the most-watched films in the streamer’s history.

Netflix recently changed the way it measures its data, switching from a metric of how many people watched at least two minutes of a show or movie to a cumulative watch-time score.

Most Watched Shows on Netflix Bridgerton December 25, 2020 Wealth, lust, and betrayal set in the backdrop of Regency era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family. Shonda Rhimes’ steamy series racked up a record 625 million hours of view time in its first 28 days on Netflix.

Stranger Things July 15, 2016 When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl. Season 3 was the show’s most popular yet.

The Witcher December 20, 2019 Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Season 1 had over 541 million hours of view time in the first four weeks.

13 Reasons Why March 31, 2017 After a teenage girl’s perplexing suicide, a classmate receives a series of tapes that unravel the mystery of her tragic choice. Season 2 edged out Season 1 for viewers.

Maid October 1, 2021 After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses and fights to provide a better future for her child.

You September 9, 2018 A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by. Season 3 was this show’s biggest so far.

