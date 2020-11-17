These Are All of Amazon Fire TV’s 2020 Black Friday Deals

Amazon has made it official announcing their 2020 Black Friday Deals on streaming devices like Amazon Fire Stick 4K and newly launched Fire Stick and Fire Stick Lite. During Black Friday, they will be matching the great prices you saw during the Alexa Birthday Sale.

This means you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 (normally $29.99) and Amazon Fire TV Stick for $27.99 (normally $39.99), each a $12 savings.

For those that want the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, it will be just $29.99 (normally $49.99), while the Amazon Fire TV Cube will be $79.99 (normally $119.99).

Amazon’s Black Friday deals will kick off on Friday, November 20th and run through November 27th. Be sure to check back because Amazon usually has a surprise where you can save even more.

You can also see all the Roku Black Friday deals here.

Amazon Fire TV Black Friday Deals

The Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite were just released last month. The devices have a brand-new processor, which has similar performance to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The Fire TV Stick includes a remote that can control power and volume on your TV, while the Fire TV Stick Lite cannot.

At $29.99 the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a steal. It’s 40% off its normal price and the lowest its been since last Black Friday (even cheaper than Prime Day). The biggest difference between the Fire TV Stick 4K and the two cheaper devices is that it supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio.

How to Get Fire TV Stick 4K For $29.99

Click here to activate the offer

Add the Item to Cart

Complete Checkout

Amazon Fire Stick 4K