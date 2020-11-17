These Are All of Amazon Fire TV’s 2020 Black Friday Deals
Amazon has made it official announcing their 2020 Black Friday Deals on streaming devices like Amazon Fire Stick 4K and newly launched Fire Stick and Fire Stick Lite. During Black Friday, they will be matching the great prices you saw during the Alexa Birthday Sale.
This means you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 (normally $29.99) and Amazon Fire TV Stick for $27.99 (normally $39.99), each a $12 savings.
For those that want the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, it will be just $29.99 (normally $49.99), while the Amazon Fire TV Cube will be $79.99 (normally $119.99).
Amazon’s Black Friday deals will kick off on Friday, November 20th and run through November 27th. Be sure to check back because Amazon usually has a surprise where you can save even more.
Amazon Fire TV Black Friday Deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $17.99 (normally $29.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $27.99 (normally $39.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $29.99 (normally $49.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $79.99 (normally $119.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Recast 2-Tuner: $129.99 (normally $229.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Recast 4-Tuner: $179.99 (normally $279.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Blaster: $29.99 (normally $34.99)
The Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite were just released last month. The devices have a brand-new processor, which has similar performance to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The Fire TV Stick includes a remote that can control power and volume on your TV, while the Fire TV Stick Lite cannot.
At $29.99 the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a steal. It’s 40% off its normal price and the lowest its been since last Black Friday (even cheaper than Prime Day). The biggest difference between the Fire TV Stick 4K and the two cheaper devices is that it supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio.
How to Get Fire TV Stick 4K For $29.99
- Click here to activate the offer
- Add the Item to Cart
- Complete Checkout
Amazon Fire Stick 4K
- The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.
- Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.
- Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.
- Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.
- Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes.
- More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.
- Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.
- Alexa on Fire TV provides the most comprehensive voice experience of any streaming media player.
- Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.1.