These Are All of Roku’s 2020 Black Friday Deals

Last week, we got a sneak peek Black Friday streaming device deals from a leak of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals. But now, Roku has made it official announcing their 2020 Black Friday Deals

Just like we discovered last week, they will be offering the Roku Premiere $24.99 (normally $39.99), Roku Streaming Stick+ $29.99 (normally $49.99), and all-new 2020 Roku Ultra $69.99 (normally $99.99) with big discounts.

Roku announced that they will also be offering the Roku Streambar for just $99.99 (normally $129.99) and a special Roku SE at Walmart for $17. The Roku SE is a limited-edition device that streams in HD and includes the simple Roku remote.

Roku 2020 Black Friday Deals

The deals will go live on Friday, November 20th and run through November 30th at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and others.

In addition to device deals, Roku will be offering premium subscriptions for just $0.99 for two months on services like Showtime, STARZ, and 30 others. This will begin on November 26th. There will be additional streaming service offers from November 26 - December 4th at 55% off per month.