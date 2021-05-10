These Are Netflix’s Most Watched Movies and TV Shows of All Time
Netflix has been redefining the streaming game since its explosive leap to online video in 2007. Since that time, the service has also branched out to create its own content. If you’re wondering which of Netflix’s Originals have been the most popular, we’re here to share the data.
Although Netflix doesn’t share much information with the public, we know that they measure their viewership based on whether someone watches more than two minutes of a title. These numbers are also based on the first month a title was available, so it’s conceivable the rankings may be different if you include lifetime viewing.
Top 10 English Language Netflix Original Movies
-
ExtractionApril 24, 2020
Tyler Rake, a fearless mercenary who offers his services on the black market, embarks on a dangerous mission when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a Mumbai crime lord.
-
Bird BoxDecember 13, 2018
Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.
-
Spenser ConfidentialMarch 6, 2020
Spenser, a former Boston patrolman who just got out from prison, teams up with Hawk, an aspiring fighter, to unravel the truth behind the death of two police officers.
-
6 UndergroundDecember 10, 2019
After faking his death, a tech billionaire recruits a team of international operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.
-
Murder MysteryMay 25, 2019
After attending a gathering on a billionaire’s yacht during a European vacation, a New York cop and his wife become prime suspects when he’s murdered.
Adam Sandler has a 10-picture deal with Netflix, and they paid him $250 million for the first six flicks alone.
-
The Old GuardJuly 10, 2020
Four undying warriors who’ve secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal.
-
Enola HolmesSeptember 23, 2020
While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord.
-
Project PowerAugust 14, 2020
An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers.
-
The Midnight SkyDecember 10, 2020
A lone scientist in the Arctic races to contact a crew of astronauts returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.
-
HolidateOctober 27, 2020
Fed up with being single on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other’s platonic plus-ones all year long, only to catch real feelings along the way.
Top 10 English Language Netflix Original TV Shows
-
BridgertonDecember 25, 2020
Wealth, lust, and betrayal set in the backdrop of Regency era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.
-
The WitcherDecember 20, 2019
Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.
-
Stranger ThingsJuly 15, 2016
When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.
Season 3 of this sci-fi series has been the most popular with 64 million viewers.
-
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and MadnessMarch 20, 2020
A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.
-
The Queen’s GambitOctober 23, 2020
In a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s, a young girl discovers an astonishing talent for chess while struggling with addiction.
-
Emily in ParisOctober 2, 2020
When ambitious Chicago marketing exec Emily unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris, she embraces a new life as she juggles work, friends and romance.
-
Fate: The Winx SagaJanuary 22, 2021
The coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.
-
YOUSeptember 9, 2018
A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.
Season 2 was the most popular with 54 million views.
-
Ginny & GeorgiaFebruary 24, 2021
Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new way of life… and Georgia will do anything to protect her family.
-
Cobra KaiMay 2, 2018
This Karate Kid sequel series picks up 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and finds Johnny Lawrence on the hunt for redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. This reignites his old rivalry with the successful Daniel LaRusso, who has been working to maintain the balance in his life without mentor Mr. Miyagi.
When it comes to the content in other languages, Netflix is doing extremely well with its Spanish content — four of the Top 10 come from Spain or Mexico.
Top 10 Non-English Netflix Originals
-
LupinJanuary 8, 2021
Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.
-
Money HeistMay 2, 2017
To carry out the biggest heist in history, a mysterious man called The Professor recruits a band of eight robbers who have a single characteristic: none of them has anything to lose. Five months of seclusion - memorizing every step, every detail, every probability - culminate in eleven days locked up in the National Coinage and Stamp Factory of Spain, surrounded by police forces and with dozens of hostages in their power, to find out whether their suicide wager will lead to everything or nothing.
Season 4 of this Spanish crime thriller is the top performer with 65 million viewers.
-
The PlatformSeptember 3, 2020
In the context of information and media warfare, the series revolves around an exciting thriller, and its impact on people’s daily lives.
-
Who Killed Sara?March 24, 2021
Hell-bent on exacting revenge and proving he was framed for his sister’s murder, Álex sets out to unearth much more than the crime’s real culprit.
-
Below ZeroJanuary 29, 2021
When a prisoner transfer van is attacked, the cop in charge must fight those inside and outside while dealing with a silent foe: the icy temperatures.
-
BarbariansOctober 23, 2020
Three people’s fates are interwoven in the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D., during which Germanic warriors halt the spread of the Roman Empire.
-
Lost BulletJune 19, 2020
A small time delinquent, turned police mechanic for a go fast task force, is forced to defend his innocence when his mentor is killed by dirty cops.
-
Dark DesireJuly 15, 2020
Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.
-
Squared LoveFebruary 11, 2021
A celebrity journalist and renowned womanizer starts to rethink his life choices after he falls for a mysterious model who leads a double life.
-
The White TigerJanuary 13, 2021
An ambitious Indian driver uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top. An epic journey based on the New York Times bestseller.