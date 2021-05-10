These Are Netflix’s Most Watched Movies and TV Shows of All Time

Netflix has been redefining the streaming game since its explosive leap to online video in 2007. Since that time, the service has also branched out to create its own content. If you’re wondering which of Netflix’s Originals have been the most popular, we’re here to share the data.

Although Netflix doesn’t share much information with the public, we know that they measure their viewership based on whether someone watches more than two minutes of a title. These numbers are also based on the first month a title was available, so it’s conceivable the rankings may be different if you include lifetime viewing.

Top 10 English Language Netflix Original Movies Extraction April 24, 2020 Tyler Rake, a fearless mercenary who offers his services on the black market, embarks on a dangerous mission when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a Mumbai crime lord.

Bird Box December 13, 2018 Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.

Spenser Confidential March 6, 2020 Spenser, a former Boston patrolman who just got out from prison, teams up with Hawk, an aspiring fighter, to unravel the truth behind the death of two police officers.

6 Underground December 10, 2019 After faking his death, a tech billionaire recruits a team of international operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.

Murder Mystery May 25, 2019 After attending a gathering on a billionaire’s yacht during a European vacation, a New York cop and his wife become prime suspects when he’s murdered. Adam Sandler has a 10-picture deal with Netflix, and they paid him $250 million for the first six flicks alone.

The Old Guard July 10, 2020 Four undying warriors who’ve secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal.

Enola Holmes September 23, 2020 While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord.

Project Power August 14, 2020 An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers.

The Midnight Sky December 10, 2020 A lone scientist in the Arctic races to contact a crew of astronauts returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

Holidate October 27, 2020 Fed up with being single on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other’s platonic plus-ones all year long, only to catch real feelings along the way.

Top 10 English Language Netflix Original TV Shows Bridgerton December 25, 2020 Wealth, lust, and betrayal set in the backdrop of Regency era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

The Witcher December 20, 2019 Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Stranger Things July 15, 2016 When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl. Season 3 of this sci-fi series has been the most popular with 64 million viewers.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness March 20, 2020 A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.

The Queen’s Gambit October 23, 2020 In a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s, a young girl discovers an astonishing talent for chess while struggling with addiction.

Emily in Paris October 2, 2020 When ambitious Chicago marketing exec Emily unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris, she embraces a new life as she juggles work, friends and romance.

Fate: The Winx Saga January 22, 2021 The coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

YOU September 9, 2018 A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by. Season 2 was the most popular with 54 million views.

Ginny & Georgia February 24, 2021 Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new way of life… and Georgia will do anything to protect her family.

Cobra Kai May 2, 2018 This Karate Kid sequel series picks up 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and finds Johnny Lawrence on the hunt for redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. This reignites his old rivalry with the successful Daniel LaRusso, who has been working to maintain the balance in his life without mentor Mr. Miyagi.

When it comes to the content in other languages, Netflix is doing extremely well with its Spanish content — four of the Top 10 come from Spain or Mexico.