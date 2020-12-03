These are the Release Dates of Warner Bros. Movies Coming to HBO Max Same Day as Theaters

In a major shift, Warner Bros. announced that they will be debuting all their 2021 films on HBO Max on the same day they release in theaters. While they haven’t confirmed that are currently going to stick to the exact dates they already had planned to release in theaters — this is when the movies are currently scheduled to be released in theaters, and now on HBO Max.

Warner Bros 2021 Release Schedule on HBO Max and in Theaters

Release Date: 12/25/2020

Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen

Wonder Woman comes into conflict with the Soviet Union during the Cold War in the 1980s and finds a formidable foe by the name of the Cheetah.

Release Date: 1/15/2021

Starring: Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Josh Lawson, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

A failing boxer uncovers a family secret that leads him to a mystical tournament called Mortal Kombat where he meets a group of warriors who fight to the death in order to save the realms from the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung. Based off the popular video game franchise.

Release Date: 1/29/2021

Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto

Deke, a burnt-out Kern County, CA deputy sheriff teams with Baxter, a crack LASD detective, to nab a serial killer. Deke’s nose for the “little things” proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. Meanwhile, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past.

Release Date: 3/5/2021

Starring: Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong

Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse get kicked out of their home and relocate to a fancy New York hotel, where a scrappy employee named Kayla will lose her job if she can’t evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse.

Release Date: 3/12/2021

Starring: Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Michela De Rossi, Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga

Set in Newark during the 1960s race riots between the African-American and Italian communities. The war between the cultural mobs turns especially lethal. Prequel to the TV series The Sopranos.

Release Date: 4/16/2021

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis

A private eye who deals in recapturing vivid cherished memories for clients. He becomes vexed by one of the clients.

Release Date: 5/21/2021

Starring: Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Demián Bichir, Zhang Ziyi

Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash in a spectacular battle for the ages! The monster war rages on the surface and deep within our world as the spectacular secret realm of the titans known as the hollow earth is revealed.

Release Date: 6/4/2021

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard

A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

Release Date: 6/18/2021

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, Jimmy Smits, Lin-Manuel Miranda

A feature version of the Broadway musical, in which a bodega owner has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother’s fortune.

Release Date: 7/16/2021

Starring: LeBron James, Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis

Release Date: 8/6/2021

Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Joaquín Cosío, Juan Diego Botto, Julio Ruiz, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Mayling Ng, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis

The continuing escapades of the Suicide Squad.

Release Date: 10/1/2021

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem

Release Date: 11/10/2021

Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan McDermott

Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Release Date: 11/22/2021

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Lambert Wilson, Jada Pinkett-Smith

The fourth installment in The Matrix franchise. Plot unknown.

No Date Set Yet

Some of the films were never added to the 2021 calendar, so we will have to await for official release dates for the films.

Release Date: No Date Set (Originally 8/21/2020)

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield.

The story of Fred Hampton, deputy chairman of the national Black Panther Party, who was assassinated in 1969 by a Cook County tactical unit on the orders of the FBI and Chicago Police Department.

Release Date: No Date Set

Starring: Clint Eastwood

A washed-up rodeo star takes a job from his former boss to bring the man’s young son back to Texas from rural Mexico.

Release Date: No Date Set (Originally 8/14/2020)

Starring: Annabelle Wallis, Jake Abel, George Young, Maddie Hasson, Michole Briana White, Jacqueline McKenzie and Mckenna Grace

Plot kept under wraps.

Release Date: No Date Set

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, Jon Bernthal and Aidan Gillen.

A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him — and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.