This is Everything New in tvOS 15 for Apple TV, Including SharePlay, Spatial Audio, and “Shared With You”

This morning Apple made major announcements at their Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) to Apple TV and tvOS — including a brand new update to Apple TV devices called tvOS 15.

Earlier in the WWDC2021 Keynote, they announced most notable enhancement to the platform, a feature called SharePlay which will allow you stream video with your friends through FaceTime. While you can watch it on your phone or tablet, you can also AirPlay to your Apple TV, so you can watch on a bigger screen, while continuing your video chat.

They are also adding AirPlay support to the Mac as part of MacOS Monterey. You can AirPlay from your iPhone or iPad and use your Mac display as a larger screen.

Also coming to tvOS 15 is support for Spatial Audio with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. This is a three-dimensional sound experience on your headphones without the need of a surround sound system. On the audio side, you will also be able to use HomePod mini as a default speaker for your Apple TV.

The company will also adding new ways to share what you’re watching social. Apple TV will bring in shows and movies you’ve shared on Messages into the TV App into a new section called “Shared With You.” They also have a new section called “For All of You”, which finds content that is great for everyone who uses your Apple TV.

Last year, in tvOS 14 the company added features like a picture-in-picture, YouTube in 4K, and better HomeKit control. tvOS 15 will be available for Developers starting today, as a public beta next month, and to all Apple TV users in the Fall.