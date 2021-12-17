This is How You Will Be Able to Watch NFL Postponed Week 15 Games

Due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the NFL, three games, including Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, have been moved.

The Browns/Raiders game will be moved to Monday, while Sunday’s games between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will be on Tuesday.

So how exactly will you be able to watch them?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns game will remain an NFL Network-exclusive, starting at 5pm ET. Unlike other NFL Network games, this is not simulcast on Amazon Prime Video or on FOX. NFL Network is available to stream on Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, but is not carried by DIRECTV STREAM.

Both the Washington/Philadelphia and Seattle/Los Angeles games will air on FOX at 7pm ET on Tuesday. About 70% of the country will receive the Washington/Philly game, while the remaining 30% will get Seahawks/Rams on their local FOX affiliate. Those who subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket will be able to watch the game that is not airing in their local market.