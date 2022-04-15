This is The Cheapest Way to Stream the 2022 NBA Playoffs

For NBA fans, there is only one way to stream the entire NBA Playoffs for less than $40 a month. With YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DIRECTV STREAM now all costing at least $64.99 a month, how can you stream the 2022 NBA Playoffs on the cheap?

If you’re looking for a way to stream from the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs all the way through to the NBA Finals on ESPN, TNT, and ABC, Sling TV is the least expensive way to do it.

At $35 month, Sling is $30+ cheaper than any other option. For a limited time, you can try out Sling TV for just $25 for your first month.

How to Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV

Select Start Watching Now

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)

Complete Sign-Up

Can You Watch NBA on ABC with Sling TV?

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, you can watch every NBA game on ABC with their Sling TV Orange Plan. That’s because they carry ESPN3, which will simulcast every NBA game that airs on ABC, including the NBA Finals.

How Can You Watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs with Sling TV?

Sling TV is the most affordable option to watch nationally televised NBA games. All NBA games on ESPN and TNT will be available to Sling Orange subscribers, along with ABC games which are simulcast on ESPN3. While Sling Blue doesn’t offer ESPN, it does carry TNT.

During the NBA playoffs, games are exclusively available on ESPN, TNT, or ABC (simulcast on ESPN3), all which are available on Sling TV Orange Plan. This includes the Eastern Conference Finals, Western Conference Finals, and NBA Finals.

By adding the “Sports Extra” add-on channel pack, you can get NBA TV for an additional $11 per month. This means you’ll get NBA on ESPN, NBA on ABC, NBA on TNT, Inside The NBA, and more.

What Channels Can You Watch with Sling TV?

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

With Sling Orange you will get Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 (which simulcasts all NBA game on ABC), and more.

You can add Sling Blue for just $15 more ($50 total), you will add FS1, USA Network, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

Sling TV Top Channels