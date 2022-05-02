This is The Cheapest Way to Stream the 2022 NHL Playoffs (JUST $17.50)

For NHL fans, there is only one way to stream the entire NHL Playoffs for less than $40 a month. With YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DIRECTV STREAM now all costing at least $64.99 a month, how can you stream the 2022 NHL Playoffs on the cheap?

If you’re looking for a way to stream from the first round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs all the way through to the Stanley Cup Finals on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS – Sling TV is the least expensive way to do it.

At just $17.50 for your first month (normally $35), Sling is cheaper than any other option. For a limited time, you can try out Sling TV for just 50% for your first month.

How to Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV

Select Start Watching Now

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)

Complete Sign-Up

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

How Can You Watch the 2022 NHL Playoffs with Sling TV?

Sling TV is the most affordable option to watch nationally televised NHL games. All NHL games on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS will be available to Sling Orange subscribers, along with ABC games which are simulcast on ESPN3. While Sling Blue doesn’t offer ESPN, it does carry TNT.

During the NHL playoffs, games are exclusively available on ESPN, TBS, TNT, or ABC (simulcast on ESPN3 during Stanley Cup Finals), all which are available on Sling TV Orange Plan. This includes the Eastern Conference Finals, Western Conference Finals, and Stanley Cup Finals.

To watch NHL Network, you need their “Sports Extra” add-on channel pack (+$11), but they won’t have any games during the playoffs.

What Channels Can You Watch with Sling TV?

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

With Sling Orange you will get Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 (which simulcasts all NHL games on ABC), and more.

You can add Sling Blue for just $15 more ($50 total), you will add FS1, USA Network, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

Sling TV Top Channels