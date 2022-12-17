This is the Cheapest Way to Watch Every 2022 College Bowl Game
With the start of the 2022 College Football bowl season underway, if you’re looking for the cheapest way to stream every 2022 Bowl game, including the College Football Playoff, a subscription to Sling TV is your best bet.
For just $40 a month for Sling Orange, you can watch nearly every Bowl game because it includes games on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC (which are simulcast on ESPN3). This is $25 cheaper than any other Live TV Streaming Service.
If you add, Sling Blue (+$15), you will also get access the Holiday Bowl, airing on FOX, which is available on Sling in major markets.
But, the what might be the best value of Sling TV is that with their Sports Extra Pack ($11), you can add ACC Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, you will also get Big Ten Network. You will be able to catch the latest previews and post-game analysis of your favorite team before and after every Bowl game.
Sling TV costs $40 a month for Sling Orange or Blue, or just $55 if you subscribe to both (33% savings). If you can’t catch the game live, subscribers with also get a 50 Hour DVR at no extra charge.
One of the ways Sling TV remains so inexpensive is they don’t carry expensive local affiliates in every market. That’s because there are free (or cheap) options to get them, either with an antenna or by pairing it with Paramount+, which often has a 30-Day Free Trial or Peacock ($4.99+). The only Bowl Game unavailable on Sling TV is the Sun Bowl, which you can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium Plan.
2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Bowl
|Matchup
|Network
|How to Watch
|Friday, Dec. 16
|11:30 a.m.
|Bahamas Bowl
|Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|3 p.m.
|Cure Bowl
|No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Saturday, Dec. 17
|11 a.m.
|Fenway Bowl
|Cincinnati vs. Louisville
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|12 noon
|Celebration Bowl
|Jackson State vs. N.C. Central
|ABC/ESPN3
|Sling Orange
|2:30 p.m.
|Las Vegas Bowl
|No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|3:30 p.m.
|LA Bowl
|Washington State vs. Fresno State
|ABC
|Sling Orange
|5:45 p.m.
|LendingTree Bowl
|Rice vs. Southern Mississippi
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico Bowl
|SMU vs. BYU
|ABC / ESPN3
|Sling Orange
|9:15 p.m.
|Frisco Bowl
|Boise State vs. North Texas
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Monday, Dec. 19
|2:30 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|Marshall vs. UConn
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Tuesday, Dec. 20
|3:30 p.m.
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|7:30 p.m.
|Boca Raton Bowl
|Liberty vs. Toledo
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Wednesday, Dec. 21
|9 p.m.
|New Orleans Bowl
|South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Thursday, Dec. 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Baylor vs. Air Force
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Friday, Dec. 23
|3 p.m.
|Independence Bowl
|Houston vs. Louisiana
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|6:30 p.m.
|Gasparilla Bowl
|Wake Forest vs. Missouri
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Saturday, Dec. 24
|8 p.m.
|Hawai’i Bowl
|Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Monday, Dec. 26
|2:30 p.m.
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Tuesday, Dec. 27
|12 noon
|Camellia Bowl
|Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|3:15 p.m.
|First Responder Bowl
|Memphis vs. Utah State
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|6:45 p.m.
|Birmingham Bowl
|Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|10:15 p.m.
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Wednesday, Dec. 28
|2 p.m.
|Military Bowl
|Duke vs. UCF
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|5:30 p.m.
|Liberty Bowl
|Arkansas vs. Kansas
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|8 p.m.
|Holiday Bowl
|No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
|FOX
|Sling Blue
|9 p.m.
|Texas Bowl
|Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Thursday, Dec. 29
|2 p.m.
|Pinstripe Bowl
|Minnesota vs. Syracuse
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|5:30 p.m.
|Cheez-It Bowl
|No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|9 p.m.
|Alamo Bowl
|No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Friday, Dec. 30
|12 noon
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|2 p.m.
|Sun Bowl
|No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh
|CBS
|Paramount+
|3:30 p.m.
|Gator Bowl
|No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|4:30 p.m.
|Arizona Bowl
|Ohio vs. Wyoming
|Barstool.TV
|Barstool Website
|8 p.m.
|Orange Bowl
|No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Saturday, Dec. 31
|12 noon
|Music City Bowl
|Iowa vs. Kentucky
|ABC/ESPN3
|Sling Orange
|12 noon
|Sugar Bowl
|No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|4 p.m.
|Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)
|No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|8 p.m.
|Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)
|No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Sunday, Jan. 2
|12 noon
|ReliaQuest Bowl
|No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois
|ESPN2
|Sling Orange
|1 p.m.
|Citrus Bowl
|No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue
|ABC/ESPN3
|Sling Orange
|1 p.m.
|Cotton Bowl Classic
|No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|5 p.m.
|Rose Bowl Game
|No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Sunday, Jan. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|College Football Playoff National Championship Game
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
What Channels Does Sling TV Carry?
Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5).
Sling Orange
Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.
You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.
Top Channels
|“Orange”
|“Blue”
|“Combo”
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$40
|$40
|$55
|A&E
|•
|•
|•
|AMC
|•
|•
|•
|BET
|^ $6
|•
|•
|Bravo
|-
|•
|•
|Cartoon Network
|•
|•
|•
|CNN
|•
|•
|•
|Comedy Central
|•
|•
|•
|Discovery
|-
|•
|•
|Disney Channel
|•
|-
|•
|Disney Junior
|^ $6
|-
|^ $6
|E!
|-
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|-
|•
|Food Network
|•
|•
|•
|Fox News
|-
|•
|•
|Freeform
|•
|-
|•
|FX
|-
|•
|•
|FXX
|-
|^ $6
|^ $6
|Hallmark Channel
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6
|HGTV
|•
|•
|•
|History
|•
|•
|•
|Investigation Discovery
|•
|•
|•
|Lifetime
|•
|•
|•
|MSNBC
|-
|•
|•
|MTV
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6
|Nickelodeon
|-
|-
|-
|Paramount Network
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6
|Syfy
|-
|•
|•
|TBS
|•
|•
|•
|TLC
|-
|•
|•
|TNT
|•
|•
|•
|Travel Channel
|•
|•
|•
|truTV
|^ $6
|•
|•
|USA Network
|-
|•
|•
|VH1
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6
|WE tv
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6
National Sports Channels
|“Orange”
|“Blue”
|“Combo”
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$40
|$40
|$55
|ESPN
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|-
|•
|FS1
|-
|•
|•
|Fox Sports 2
|-
|^ $11
|^ $15
|TBS
|•
|•
|•
|TNT
|•
|•
|•
|USA Network
|-
|•
|•
College Sports Channels
For Sling Orange or Sling Blue customers, their Sports Extra pack has the widest coverage of College Sports channels. It costs $11 if you subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Blue, or $15 if you subscribe to both.
If you subscribe to Sling Orange you will get ACC Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, you will get Big Ten Network, and for NFL fans, NFL RedZone. If you subscribe to both, you will get all those channels.
|“Orange”
|“Blue”
|“Combo”
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$40
|$40
|$55
|ACC Network
|^ $11
|-
|^ $15
|ACC Network Extra
|^ $11
|-
|^ $15
|Big Ten Network
|-
|^ $11
|^ $15
|CBS Sports Network
|-
|-
|-
|ESPNU
|^ $11
|-
|^ $15
|Longhorn Network
|^ $11
|-
|^ $15
|Pac-12 Network
|^ $11
|^ $11
|^ $15
|SEC Network
|^ $11
|-
|^ $15