 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Sling TV

This is the Cheapest Way to Watch Every 2022 College Bowl Game

Jason Gurwin

With the start of the 2022 College Football bowl season underway, if you’re looking for the cheapest way to stream every 2022 Bowl game, including the College Football Playoff, a subscription to Sling TV is your best bet.

For just $40 a month for Sling Orange, you can watch nearly every Bowl game because it includes games on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC (which are simulcast on ESPN3). This is $25 cheaper than any other Live TV Streaming Service.

How to Get Sling TV

If you add, Sling Blue (+$15), you will also get access the Holiday Bowl, airing on FOX, which is available on Sling in major markets.

But, the what might be the best value of Sling TV is that with their Sports Extra Pack ($11), you can add ACC Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, you will also get Big Ten Network. You will be able to catch the latest previews and post-game analysis of your favorite team before and after every Bowl game.

Sling TV costs $40 a month for Sling Orange or Blue, or just $55 if you subscribe to both (33% savings). If you can’t catch the game live, subscribers with also get a 50 Hour DVR at no extra charge.

One of the ways Sling TV remains so inexpensive is they don’t carry expensive local affiliates in every market. That’s because there are free (or cheap) options to get them, either with an antenna or by pairing it with Paramount+, which often has a 30-Day Free Trial or Peacock ($4.99+). The only Bowl Game unavailable on Sling TV is the Sun Bowl, which you can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium Plan.

2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season Schedule

Date Time (ET) Bowl Matchup Network How to Watch
Friday, Dec. 16 11:30 a.m. Bahamas Bowl Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB ESPN Sling Orange
3 p.m. Cure Bowl No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA ESPN Sling Orange
Saturday, Dec. 17 11 a.m. Fenway Bowl Cincinnati vs. Louisville ESPN Sling Orange
12 noon Celebration Bowl Jackson State vs. N.C. Central ABC/ESPN3 Sling Orange
2:30 p.m. Las Vegas Bowl No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida ESPN Sling Orange
3:30 p.m. LA Bowl Washington State vs. Fresno State ABC Sling Orange
5:45 p.m. LendingTree Bowl Rice vs. Southern Mississippi ESPN Sling Orange
7:30 p.m. New Mexico Bowl SMU vs. BYU ABC / ESPN3 Sling Orange
9:15 p.m. Frisco Bowl Boise State vs. North Texas ESPN Sling Orange
Monday, Dec. 19 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl Marshall vs. UConn ESPN Sling Orange
Tuesday, Dec. 20 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State ESPN Sling Orange
7:30 p.m. Boca Raton Bowl Liberty vs. Toledo ESPN Sling Orange
Wednesday, Dec. 21 9 p.m. New Orleans Bowl South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky ESPN Sling Orange
Thursday, Dec. 22 7:30 p.m. Armed Forces Bowl Baylor vs. Air Force ESPN Sling Orange
Friday, Dec. 23 3 p.m. Independence Bowl Houston vs. Louisiana ESPN Sling Orange
6:30 p.m. Gasparilla Bowl Wake Forest vs. Missouri ESPN Sling Orange
Saturday, Dec. 24 8 p.m. Hawai’i Bowl Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State ESPN Sling Orange
Monday, Dec. 26 2:30 p.m. Quick Lane Bowl Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State ESPN Sling Orange
Tuesday, Dec. 27 12 noon Camellia Bowl Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern ESPN Sling Orange
3:15 p.m. First Responder Bowl Memphis vs. Utah State ESPN Sling Orange
6:45 p.m. Birmingham Bowl Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina ESPN Sling Orange
10:15 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Bowl Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin ESPN Sling Orange
Wednesday, Dec. 28 2 p.m. Military Bowl Duke vs. UCF ESPN Sling Orange
5:30 p.m. Liberty Bowl Arkansas vs. Kansas ESPN Sling Orange
8 p.m. Holiday Bowl No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina FOX Sling Blue
9 p.m. Texas Bowl Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss ESPN Sling Orange
Thursday, Dec. 29 2 p.m. Pinstripe Bowl Minnesota vs. Syracuse ESPN Sling Orange
5:30 p.m. Cheez-It Bowl No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma ESPN Sling Orange
9 p.m. Alamo Bowl No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas ESPN Sling Orange
Friday, Dec. 30 12 noon Duke’s Mayo Bowl No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland ESPN Sling Orange
2 p.m. Sun Bowl No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh CBS Paramount+
3:30 p.m. Gator Bowl No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame ESPN Sling Orange
4:30 p.m. Arizona Bowl Ohio vs. Wyoming Barstool.TV Barstool Website
8 p.m. Orange Bowl No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson ESPN Sling Orange
Saturday, Dec. 31 12 noon Music City Bowl Iowa vs. Kentucky ABC/ESPN3 Sling Orange
12 noon Sugar Bowl No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State ESPN Sling Orange
4 p.m. Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU ESPN Sling Orange
8 p.m. Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State ESPN Sling Orange
Sunday, Jan. 2 12 noon ReliaQuest Bowl No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois ESPN2 Sling Orange
1 p.m. Citrus Bowl No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue ABC/ESPN3 Sling Orange
1 p.m. Cotton Bowl Classic No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane ESPN Sling Orange
5 p.m. Rose Bowl Game No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State ESPN Sling Orange
Sunday, Jan. 9 7:30 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship Game TBD ESPN Sling Orange

What Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5).

Sling Orange

Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue adds FS1, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, USA Network, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Top Channels

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
Sign Up Sign Up Sign Up
$40 $40 $55
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6

National Sports Channels

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
Sign Up Sign Up Sign Up
$40 $40 $55
ESPN -
ESPN2 -
FS1 -
Fox Sports 2 - ^ $11 ^ $15
TBS
TNT
USA Network -

College Sports Channels

For Sling Orange or Sling Blue customers, their Sports Extra pack has the widest coverage of College Sports channels. It costs $11 if you subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Blue, or $15 if you subscribe to both.

If you subscribe to Sling Orange you will get ACC Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, you will get Big Ten Network, and for NFL fans, NFL RedZone. If you subscribe to both, you will get all those channels.

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
Sign Up Sign Up Sign Up
$40 $40 $55
ACC Network ^ $11 - ^ $15
ACC Network Extra ^ $11 - ^ $15
Big Ten Network - ^ $11 ^ $15
CBS Sports Network - - -
ESPNU ^ $11 - ^ $15
Longhorn Network ^ $11 - ^ $15
Pac-12 Network ^ $11 ^ $11 ^ $15
SEC Network ^ $11 - ^ $15
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.