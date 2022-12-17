This is the Cheapest Way to Watch Every 2022 College Bowl Game

With the start of the 2022 College Football bowl season underway, if you’re looking for the cheapest way to stream every 2022 Bowl game, including the College Football Playoff, a subscription to Sling TV is your best bet.

For just $40 a month for Sling Orange, you can watch nearly every Bowl game because it includes games on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC (which are simulcast on ESPN3). This is $25 cheaper than any other Live TV Streaming Service.

How to Get Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV.

Select Start Watching Now.

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both).

Complete Sign-Up.

Watch Now $40+ / month sling.com Save 33% When You Bundle Sling Orange + Sling Blue

If you add, Sling Blue (+$15), you will also get access the Holiday Bowl, airing on FOX, which is available on Sling in major markets.

But, the what might be the best value of Sling TV is that with their Sports Extra Pack ($11), you can add ACC Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, you will also get Big Ten Network. You will be able to catch the latest previews and post-game analysis of your favorite team before and after every Bowl game.

Sling TV costs $40 a month for Sling Orange or Blue, or just $55 if you subscribe to both (33% savings). If you can’t catch the game live, subscribers with also get a 50 Hour DVR at no extra charge.

One of the ways Sling TV remains so inexpensive is they don’t carry expensive local affiliates in every market. That’s because there are free (or cheap) options to get them, either with an antenna or by pairing it with Paramount+, which often has a 30-Day Free Trial or Peacock ($4.99+). The only Bowl Game unavailable on Sling TV is the Sun Bowl, which you can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium Plan.

What Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Top Channels

Top Channels National Sports Channels

National Sports Channels College Sports Channels

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5).

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Watch Now $40+ / month sling.com Save 33% When You Bundle Sling Orange + Sling Blue

Top Channels

National Sports Channels

College Sports Channels

For Sling Orange or Sling Blue customers, their Sports Extra pack has the widest coverage of College Sports channels. It costs $11 if you subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Blue, or $15 if you subscribe to both.

If you subscribe to Sling Orange you will get ACC Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, you will get Big Ten Network, and for NFL fans, NFL RedZone. If you subscribe to both, you will get all those channels.